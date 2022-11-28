ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana, FL

'Allison Christmas Spectacular' lights show ready to entertain for the Christmas

By WTXL Staff reports
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgQsP_0jPP4bjE00

After four months of hard work, a spectacular light show, the "Allison Christmas Spectacular" is back in Havana, Florida for its 15th year and this year the show is bigger than ever before with over half a million synchronized lights across four properties.

At no cost, patrons can drive by and see the spectacular show from now through New Year's night any night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 240 Sandy Creek Road in Havana.

Daniel Allison started the show with 40,000 lights in 2008 on his parents' property. He's excited for how big this years celebration is.

"To be honest, there's nothing that we could really say about it. This thing is bigger than we could ever imagine. How many people it's impacted, how many people it's going to impact, right? It's just truly amazing," Allison said.

The family is also accepting donations and hosting a food drive for the community.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non perishable food items.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

The Light broke through the rain

On a dreary and rainy Saturday, Nov. 19, spirits were not dampened as Light Breaks Through held a community meal and worship service on the lawn of the Madison County Courthouse. Timmy Dyke was in charge of providing a delicious meal, featuring grilled chicken and pulled pork. Members of Light Breaks Through's worship team and Madison's own Bethni Stalnaker led a time of worship.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Christmas Connection Donation Center Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Christmas Connection opened its donation center Sunday in Tallahassee. The Christmas Connection - which is now in its 43rd year - helps to provide gifts, food, and necessities to struggling families each holiday season. More than 500 families in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, and Wakulla...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thetallahassee100.com

Coldest day on record was 123 years ago

Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy