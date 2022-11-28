ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears leading receiver Darnell Mooney to have season-ending ankle surgery

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t55g4_0jPP4Y1v00

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break with injuries. Chicago was without star quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s blowout loss to the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury.

It set Chicago back big time as backup Trevor Siemian led the team to just two scores in a 31-10 loss to the Jets .

Unfortunately, the injury news in the Windy City is not getting any better. It was noted following Sunday’s loss that leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury that will require surgery, ending his season in the process .

For a 3-9 Bears team, this is an injury they simply couldn’t afford. We’re talking about a squad that’s very light on both talent and depth at the skill positions. That includes wide receiver.

Mooney, 25, entered Week 12 leading Chicago in receptions (40) and receiving yards (493). While he has struggled to an extent catching passes from Fields compared to last season, he’s Chicago’s unquestioned WR1.

Related: Chicago Bears schedule and game-by-game predictions

Chicago Bears must find a replacement for Darnell Mooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSgl8_0jPP4Y1v00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, these Bears are just playing out the string in what will be another lost season for the long-downtrodden organization.

With that said, Chicago needs to find someone to fill the vacuum that’s being left by Mooney’s injury. That’s especially true if Fields is able to return at some point soon. It’s all about getting a look at the youngsters moving forward and going from there.

Tight end Cole Kmet is someone to watch. But as it relates to the wide receiver position, there’s really no one that stands out as an option to replace Mooney. Perhaps, rookie third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. is someone to watch. He flashed during the preseason but has not done much in the regular year.

More than anything, getting a look at youngsters will end up impacting Chicago’s offseason plans under general manager Ryan Poles. This Mooney injury is just another example of that.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
South Side Sox

White Sox announce coaching staff

If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy