WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
AOL Corp
World's oldest living cat named Flossie, at nearly 27 she's survived multiple owners and loves naps
She's had multiple owners. Today she enjoys the simple things life has to offer, like food, cuddles and naps. Meet Flossie: At nearly 27 – the feline equivalent of roughly 120 human years old – the senior British cat has been crowned the world’s oldest living cat.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
pethelpful.com
Video of Longest Cat Resident at Florida Shelter Is So Heartbreaking
Attention Florida residents, or anyone with the means to travel to Florida, there's the sweetest ever adult cat available for adoption who badly needs a home. Silver has been at the shelter longer than any other cat and it makes no sense why this girl hasn't found a home yet.
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers. Each video...
Man gets fingers bitten by lion he tried to pet through a fence
A video shows him frantically trying to free his fingers from the lion's teeth. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
pethelpful.com
Cat Boldly Steals Thanksgiving Decorations and Our Hearts
Anyone with a dog or cat can probably tell you an amazing story about a Thanksgiving mishap where their animal stole the turkey or dipped their paws into the mashed potatoes, but TikTok account @Moonflowerinteriors has a cat who just wasn't having it with the Thanksgiving table scape. Hide your...
a-z-animals.com
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
