This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Experience an Old-Time Christmas in Charming Village in Arkansas
If there ever was a place you can step back in time and get that old-time Christmas feel, that has to be the charming little historic town of Washington State Park, Arkansas during the 36th Annual Christmas and Candlelight Tour. This year, the Christmas and Candlelight Tour is on Dec....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Storms move out, cold moves in
A strong northwest wind 10-20 mph will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.
Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe weather Tuesday
TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F. SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves...
magnoliareporter.com
Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
mdmh-conway.com
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
Little Rock, Arkansas – Strong to severe storms may be possible with the next storm system to hit Arkansas. The eastern portion of Arkansas will be most at risk for severe storms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. The area of south and southeast Arkansas appears to be at the highest severe risk at this time.
Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?
We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain & thunderstorms are likely and severe weather is possible
Rain will be most likely in Central Arkansas in the mid to late morning hours. But there will always be a chance and even into the evening. The severe weather chance in Central Arkansas may be low, but it’s not zero. Stay Weather Aware. Large hail and significant tornadoes...
mdmh-conway.com
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released, Arkansas’s college towns are getting excellent reviews
Little Rock, Arkansas – The poll gave Fayetteville, the highest-ranked town in Arkansas, a score of 60, with its social environment, academic prospects, and economic opportunities making up for a poor score on wallet-friendly. Conway outperformed Fayetteville in terms of social, intellectual, and economic prospects, but a poor grade for wallet-friendly dropped it to 179.
achi.net
Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives
Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
KYTV
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
KHBS
Video: Sea lions feast on fish on the American River in California
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told sister station KCRA he saw the animals midday Sunday. KCRA reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for comment on...
ARDOT asks for input on plan to widen Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking you to share your thoughts on its plans to widen Highway 112.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Gas prices in Arkansas averaging less than $3, report shows
ARKANSAS, USA — According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Arkansas has fallen below $3, dropping nearly 11 cents in the last week. In a report released on Nov. 28, the average price at the pump averaged $2.99 per gallon after a survey of over 1,800 gas stations in Arkansas.
KHBS
ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a...
Here’s how much an Arkansas quarter could be worth
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
