ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe weather Tuesday

TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F. SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
ARKANSAS STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?

We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
mdmh-conway.com

List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released, Arkansas’s college towns are getting excellent reviews

Little Rock, Arkansas – The poll gave Fayetteville, the highest-ranked town in Arkansas, a score of 60, with its social environment, academic prospects, and economic opportunities making up for a poor score on wallet-friendly. Conway outperformed Fayetteville in terms of social, intellectual, and economic prospects, but a poor grade for wallet-friendly dropped it to 179.
ARKANSAS STATE
achi.net

Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives

Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR
KHBS

ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy