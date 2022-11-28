For drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, being visible and aware means being safe. Vermont Business Magazine Whether you walk, drive or bike, the shorter days and longer nights make it especially important to see and be seen on the road. To help prevent injuries, the Department of Health’s Watch For Me VT(link is external) program has launched Be Bright at Night(link is external), a road safety initiative that is distributing free reflectors and safety information for people and communities throughout the state.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO