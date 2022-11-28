Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
$900K now available in Dairy Farm Innovation and Alternative Management Grant
Funding Opens Today through Northeast Dairy Business innovation Center. Vermont Business Magazine The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces $900,000 in funding through the new Dairy Farm Innovation and Alternative Management Grant. With a focus on climate and community-forward production strategies, this grant offers funds for farmers, producer associations, and technical service providers to implement projects that enhance the resilience of our Northeast regional food system. This grant opportunity opens for applications today, December 1, 2022 and closes Thursday, February 2, 2023.
vermontbiz.com
VDH: 'Be Bright at Night' during darker months
For drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, being visible and aware means being safe. Vermont Business Magazine Whether you walk, drive or bike, the shorter days and longer nights make it especially important to see and be seen on the road. To help prevent injuries, the Department of Health’s Watch For Me VT(link is external) program has launched Be Bright at Night(link is external), a road safety initiative that is distributing free reflectors and safety information for people and communities throughout the state.
vermontbiz.com
VHCB water quality grants available for Vermont farms
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program(link is external), a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by January 27, 2023. Viability staff are hosting two virtual information sessions to answer questions on Wednesday, December 7 from 3-5 pm and Tuesday, January 10 from 10am-12pm.
vermontbiz.com
Southern Vermont CEDS 2022 Vital Projects announced
Vermont Business Magazine The Bennington County Regional Commission (BCRC) and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) are pleased to announce that ten projects submitted as part of the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) have received Vital Project designation. The Southern Vermont CEDS is a federally-approved action plan for growing the regional economy. Each year, the CEDS includes new and updated project submissions from businesses and organizations that highlight activities strengthening the region.
vermontbiz.com
95 Years Later: Lessons on resilience from the 1927 flood
Burt May's house in Bolton in the snow during the 1927 flood. Vermont Business Magazine In November 1927, Vermont endured a devastating flood, rivaled only more recently by Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. On the 95th anniversary of the flood, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shares lessons on flood resilience.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
vermontbiz.com
State launches $40 million Community Recovery and Revitalization Program
Application Now Open for Businesses, Nonprofits, and Municipalities Investing in Eligible Capital Projects. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced the launch of the $40 million Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) application at the Fairbanks Museum in St Johnsbury. This new program, proposed by the Scott Administration and passed by the Legislature through Acts 183 and 185, is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support capital investment projects that will assist Vermont’s economic recovery effort.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont State Police provides update on operation in Springfield
Vermont State Police Earlier today, multiple federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies carried out search warrants and arrest warrants at three residences on Valley Street in Springfield. Investigative work on this matter has been carried out by agencies including the Vermont State Police; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug...
Comments / 0