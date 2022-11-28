SIDNEY - The next "snow producer" is on its way, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. Meteorologists at the NWS say the storm system, with a strong cold front with snow and very cold temperatures, is expected to arrive to the Sidney area Monday evening. Sidney has a 65% chance of receiving two or more inches of snow. Kimball has a 79% chance, Scottsbluff an 86% chance, and Alliance a 74% chance. Scottsbluff has a 21% chance of getting six inches or more snow, Torrington a 28% chance, and Bridgeport an 8% chance.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO