Read full article on original website
Related
Father, former Atlanta firefighter killed in hit and run; no arrest made
ATLANTA — The family of 37-year-old Tavarius Ridgeway say they feel like they’re living in a nightmare. “The worst thing a mother would want to hear, is her child is gone,” said Tammy Ridgeway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning. According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in...
Files from investigation into deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks released
ATLANTA — In August, criminal charges including murder were dropped against Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe connected with the death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 offering new insight into the incident. Lesser charges were also dropped against Officer Devin Brosnan. On Wednesday the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia which...
18-year-old charged with shooting death of teen near Gwinnett basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in Lawrenceville back in October. Gwinnett County Police said Shamuel Benjamin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
More than $300K of marijuana found in stolen car in Fulton County, police say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police officers in Hapeville found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car earlier this week. Officers say their camera system alerted them to a stolen car on Dogwood Drive on Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
What we know about deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video of a group of teens believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday where a 12 and 15-year-old were killed. The department provided updates Wednesday on the suspect search and also gave more insight into who the...
Teenager announced as second fatality in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A second victim has died in the shooting that broke out among a group of young people last weekend near Atlantic Station, according to a friend of the victim's family. Atlanta Police released video footage from the night of the shooting, where a group of teens was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspected Clayton County trespasser also charged in purse snatching
MORROW, Ga. - Police said a string of crimes that began in Jonesboro ended in Morrow when officers found the suspect trespassing. 36-year-old Lamar Haywood was arrested for criminal trespassing at Pars Cars in Morrow, Ga. However, during an administrative inventory before impounding the suspect's vehicle, they found something that added a twist to the case.
Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing." The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not...
8 gang members sentenced for execution of teen suspected of ‘snitching,’ officials say
ATLANTA — Eight Georgia gang members have been sentenced to federal prison after a prosecutor said they executed a teenager for “snitching.”. A gang leader in northwest Georgia, Maurice Antonio Kent, a.k.a. “Savage Duze,” 32, was the lead defendant in the case, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
11Alive
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
GBI: Cause of death unknown, Clayton County inmate dies after struggle with officers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate death at the Clayton County Jail. GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry Lee Thurmond made an attempt to jump from the second floor Monday. As officers tried to stop him, officials said a struggle happened. During...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0