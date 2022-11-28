ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
11Alive

Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

What we know about deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video of a group of teens believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday where a 12 and 15-year-old were killed. The department provided updates Wednesday on the suspect search and also gave more insight into who the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspected Clayton County trespasser also charged in purse snatching

MORROW, Ga. - Police said a string of crimes that began in Jonesboro ended in Morrow when officers found the suspect trespassing. 36-year-old Lamar Haywood was arrested for criminal trespassing at Pars Cars in Morrow, Ga. However, during an administrative inventory before impounding the suspect's vehicle, they found something that added a twist to the case.
MORROW, GA
11Alive

Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing." The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy