arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Open NCAA Action with Aggies Friday
Arkansas begins its first NCAA Tournament journey in nine years on Friday with a round one match-up against the Utah State Aggies in Eugene, Ore. It’s the first tournament appearance since 2013 for the Hogs, and since 2010 for the Aggies. Both teams recorded 20-win regular seasons and finished fourth in their respective conferences. The Razorbacks enter the tournament as a 6-seed.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Lock In Eight for the 2023-24 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving welcomed eight new members to Fayetteville for the 2023-24 season. Head Coach Neil Harper announced Alma Dahl, Sophia Iskenderoglu, Lauren French, Bryze Sanchez, Lindy Hunter and Isabella Peereira have all signed National Letters of Intent, with the addition of Gracie Colvin and Kiara Xanthos – who will join the Razorbacks next fall.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Returns Home for First of Four
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (8-0) is coming back home to Bud Walton Arena whilst being on its best start to the season in the Mike Neighbors era and best since 2016. Arkansas hosts Troy (3-3) on Thursday night as a part of the team’s celebration of Native American Heritage. The game is the first of four straight home games for the Razorbacks to wrap up the home non-conference slate.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Four Razorbacks open indoor season with 5k in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. – Four Razorbacks will race over a 5,000m distance during the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday, December 3. Coverage of the meet hosted by Boston University will be available through FloTrack. The Arkansas crew includes Lauren Gregory, Mia Cochran, Sydney Thorvaldson, and Claire McCune. Due to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#11 Arkansas Pulls Away to Beat Troy
FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV scored 11 points during a decisive 17-0 run to lead #11 Arkansas (6-1) to a 74-61 victory over Troy (6-2) Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. Overall, Council pumped in a game-best 27 points – his second-best career effort – going 12-of-18 from the field. Key among those were back-to-back layups to put the Razorbacks up 59-58 followed by a dagger 3-pointer as the shot clock expired for a 62-58 lead.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
TV Schedule, Times Released for 2023 Gymnastics Season
There will be five opportunities for Hog fans to catch the Gymbacks on the big screen in 2023. Three of Arkansas’ five home meets and two away meets will be televised live on SEC Network, including a three-week streak to start the conference season. The Hogs’ SEC opener against...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Little Named to SEC Community Service Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas kicker Cam Little has been named to the 2022 SEC Football Community Service Team. Little, who is involved with Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas, has donated money for every field goal he makes for the second straight season. This year, he has donated $20 per field goal.
406mtsports.com
Weber State optimistic it can limit mistakes that plagued first game at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill didn’t avoid the elephant in the room. On Tuesday, Hill approached Grant Sands, the Weber long snapper who airmailed four snaps into the end zone for safeties in a 43-38 loss at Montana State on Oct. 22. Sands and his teammates will return to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game.
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
upr.org
New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street
Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building. Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
ABC 4
Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts
FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
ABC 4
Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
North Utah Northrop Grumman employees see years of work come to fruition with launch of Artemis I
For the past several years, scientists have been hard at work in the remote northern Utah desert west of Tremonton, designing and testing key components of the rocket that blasted off toward the moon on Nov. 16. With a long history as one of the main contractors working with NASA on the U.S. space program, it was only fitting that several members of the team at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s Promontory facilities in Box Elder County were among the crowd of thousands who gathered on the...
