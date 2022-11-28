Earlier this week, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson announced that she'll resign from her position in May. “We have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. … I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO