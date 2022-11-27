ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

James Gunn: DC TV Shows and Movies 'Will Be Connected' in Future DCU

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

There will be decidedly greater connection/continuity between DC TV and film projects once the new DCU starts taking shape, says James Gunn. On Nov. 1, filmmaker Gunn and longtime producing partner Safran officially stepped into their roles as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios (fka DC Films) , where they oversee “the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under a new, unified banner.”

Said “unified banner” will result in a more consistent connection between projects for the small and big screens, whereas, for example, TV’s Barry Allen/The Flash has been played by Grant Gustin, while Ezra Miller has been playing the same speedster in recent/upcoming films. Similarly, for a hot minute there were nearly four different Bruce Waynes/Batmans floating around (played on TV by Titans ‘ Iain Glen and Batwoman ‘s Warren Christie as a lookalike, and by Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson in movies), while Clark Kent/Superman in recent years has simultaneously taken the form of Tyler Hoechlin (on Supergirl and in Superman & Lois ) and Henry Cavill (in films).

But as Gunn and Safran’s plans slowly but surely come to fruition, such disconnects are poised to change significantly.

“Are you and [Safran] planning to give more DC character tv shows that’ll add to the story for the DCEU?,” a fan tweeted Gunn on Sunday. “Yes, most definitely,” Gunn replied, “ the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation).”

Gunn himself has already enjoyed playing in both sandboxes. The John Cena-led Peacemaker series — an offshoot of his The Suicide Squad team-up movie, and for which Gunn wrote all eight Season 1 episodes and directed five — was renewed by HBO Max for a second season back in February.

Similarly, HBO Max is in development on a series focused on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character from Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie.

In fielding tweeted follow-up Qs, Gunn said that “some” future animated fare will continue to be standalone in nature… yes, video games, will also share a better connection to a greater DCU… and yes, he will “continue writing & directing select DC projects” while fulfilling the duties of his lofty new title.

In addition to being hands-on with any existing and future DC projects, Gunn remains a part of the MCU for a short while longer. His canonical The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just started streaming on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

As for what DC characters might finally get a proper showcase under his and Safran’s vision, Gunn made no promises, but he did note, “Interestingly, Booster [Gold] was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they’d most like to see on screen.

“I’m not creating stories by public vote,” he made clear, “but I found it fascinating nevertheless.”

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says That Monster Reveal Was 'Literally' Tim Burton's Design — Plus, Grade the Premiere

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s series premiere and Episode 2. Proceed accordingly. After narrowly avoiding death twice and being mysteriously saved by a homicidal monster, Wednesday’s titular character may have finally found a place she loves. In the series premiere, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) rushed into the woods to save her classmate Rowan, only to find out he had been trying to kill her. He believed her to be the one who would destroy Nevermore Academy and that it was his destiny to stop her. But before he could complete his mission, a giant beast intervened and saved her...
TVLine

Wednesday Bosses on Landing Christina Ricci for Netflix Series: 'We Weren't Sure We Could Make It Happen'

With Wednesday, which debuts this Wednesday on Netflix, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) bring their unique take on the beloved Gothic character. The story follows the homicidal teen while enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to solve a supernatural mystery involving her parents and stop a monstrous killing spree wreaking havoc on the nearby town. Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, Scream) leads the eight-episode freshman season as Wednesday, serving up morbid one-liners with a perfectly deadpan delivery. “She had an intensity, and she had an intelligence,” Gough tells TVLine of Ortega’s casting. “She felt like an old soul,...
TVLine

Welcome to Chippendales' Murray Bartlett on the Toughest Part of Playing Strip Show's 'Fiercely Ambitious' Choreographer

The all-male revue Chippendales didn’t truly take shape until choreographer Nick De Noia came on board. Similarly, Hulu’s new drama Welcome to Chippendales gets a significant boost midway through the premiere when Murray Bartlett shows up as the Emmy-winning director with Big Ideas who quickly partners with Kumail Nanjiani’s Somen “Steve” Banerjee. TVLine recently chatted with Bartlett, who earlier this year took home his own Emmy for playing beleaguered hotel manager Armond in HBO’s White Lotus. Topics included: Fabio, dancing with dishtowels and an “incredibly challenging” aspect of mirroring choreography. Read on for his thoughts. TVLINE | I know what my preconceived...
TVLine

Dr. Death: Mandy Moore to Co-Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series

Mandy Moore has a date with Dr. Death. The This Is Us alumna will co-star opposite Édgar Ramírez in the Peacock anthology’s forthcoming second season, the streamer announced Tuesday. Season 2, which will be based on the recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name, centers on Paolo Macchiarini (Ramírez), a charming surgeon nicknamed “Miracle Man” for his innovative operations. Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo, only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined. “As she learns how far Paolo will go to...
TVLine

Colin Donnell Previews His Irreverent Journey From Criminal to Faux Reverend in Peacock Series — Watch

Chicago Med vet Colin Donnell is back in the Windy City in Peacock’s darkly comedic new series Irreverent (premiering this Wednesday), but it’s not long before a troubling turn takes him to a strange town down under. Donnell stars as Paulo, a criminal mediator who finds himself in a dangerous situation that requires fleeing Chicago. On his flight, Paulo meets Reverend Mackenzie Boyd (The Boys‘ P.J. Byrne), who’s going through his own crisis. Following a series of unusual events, Paulo is forced to pretend to be Reverend Mack and go to the small Australian reef community of Clump, which is awaiting...
TVLine

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Who Co-Starred on Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVLine

The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters

Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show

Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
TVLine

Bumper in Berlin: Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland Talk Recreating Their Modern Family Magic in Peacock Series

When Sarah Hyland was announced as Adam Devine‘s love interest in Peacock’s Bumper in Berlin, one TVLine reader commented: “Good, they can fix the mistake Modern Family made.” Confused? Let’s step back for a minute: Hyland and Devine gave us one of Modern Family‘s most popular pairings (Haley + Andy = #Handy!) during the ABC comedy’s run, and fans are still disappointed that the couple wasn’t endgame. So imagine their delight to have Hyland and Devine making sweet music again — this time literally — on the new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, whose six-episode first season is now streaming in its entirety....
TVLine

Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Said No to Returning as Niles

When Frasier returns as a Paramount+ revival, it will do so without the titular radio host’s little brother. In a new interview, series star Kelsey Grammer is shedding some light on David Hyde Pierce‘s decision not to revisit his character from the long-running Cheers spinoff. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells People. in June, Pierce hinted to Vulture that he might not be down for the series’ continuation. “That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly,...
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 2 Promo Reveals First Look at Desperate Housewives Reunion, Plus More Familiar Guests

Two of Wisteria Lane’s finest have arrived on Fantasy Island. TVLine has an exclusive first look at a promo for the Fox reboot’s second season, offering a glimpse at many of the famous faces visiting Elena Roarke in 2023. We have to start with the big Desperate Housewives reunion between Teri Hatcher and James Denton; the former TV supercouple guest stars in Episode 3 as Dolly and Dutch, a pair of empty nesters who “seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter.” Hatcher and Denton, who played love interests for eight seasons on the ABC primetime soap from 2004 to 2012,...
TVLine

The Masked Singer Really Needs to End

“Horror is the removal of masks,” playwright Bertolt Brecht allegedly said. “Horror is the removal of masks that reveal sweaty C-listers you haven’t thought about in ages,” I’d amend. Because, seriously, it’s time for The Masked Singer to hang it up. Tonight marked the Season 8 finale of Fox’s bizarro singing competition. If you’re uninitiated, here are the basics. The show, an American version of a South Korean format, showcases “celebrities” (the quotation marks will become evident in a few moments) who don elaborate costumes and perform covers of popular songs while a panel of judges attempts to guess which well-known personality is...
TVLine

Criminal Minds: Kirsten Vangsness Talks Penelope/Luke Reveal — Plus, Grade the Evolution Premiere

The following contains spoilers from the first episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Criminal Minds: Evolution made its debut this Thanksgiving Day with a double helping of episodes, to be followed by weekly releases. The first episode opened with a flashback to 2005, where an UnSub was dragging the latest of many victims into a partially buried shipping container in Washington State — inside of which he proceeded to torture/kill the man. We then leaped forward to 2022, where a home invader abducted a teen daughter after killing her parents in their sleep. Dr. Tara Lewis gets a call...
MARYLAND STATE
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Did Viewers Pick the Right Top 8 to Go to the Semi-Finals?

So close and yet so far. Just shy of Season 22’s Semi-Finals, two contestants were eliminated from The Voice Tuesday. Based on the poll that followed TVLine’s recap Monday, the unlucky duo was going to be Team Gwen Stefani’s Kique and Team Blake Shelton’s Rowan Grace. Me — whether or not I have an ear infection — I’d have advanced Kique over Team Blake’s Brayden Lape; despite his way-better-than-average-for-him showing Monday, the teenage dream lacks the experience and/or instincts at this point to be a really compelling performer. (Great hair will only take ya so far.) Before we found out which singers...
TVLine

The Boys Season 4: Rosemarie Dewitt Cast as Hughie's Mom — Plus, Another Supernatural Vet Joins Series

The Boys is staging a Campbell family reunion: Rosemarie Dewitt (United States of Tara, Little Fires Everywhere) will play Hughie Campbell’s mom in Season 4 of the Prime Video drama, it was announced on Thursday. Relatedly, Simon Pegg will reprise his role as Hughie’s dad, Hugh Campbell Sr., in the upcoming episodes. Pegg last recurred in Season 1, while Hughie’s absentee mother has been mentioned but never before seen. Additionally, Rob Benedict (aka Supernatural’s Chuck/God) and Elliot Knight (Life Sentence, Once Upon a Time) have also been cast in the forthcoming season, with details about their characters currently being kept under wraps. Benedict...
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
TVLine

The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Delayed Until March 2023

The adventures of the Mandalorian and Grogu, which were originally expected to resume in February 2023, now won’t get underway until Wednesday, March 1, Disney+ announced on Twitter. The news comes on the heels of the live-action Star Wars series Andor recently wrapping its freshman run — and landing on TVLine’s list of the 20 Best Shows of 2022. The Mandalorian‘s freshman run spanned November/December of 2019, followed by a sophomore season that unspooled a year later. The series’ Season 2 finale famously featured the CGI-assisted return of Star Wars vet Mark Hamill, as a post-ROTJ Luke Skywalker, who came looking for...
TVLine

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Is Disney+'s Artful Dodger — Maia Mitchell, David Thewlis Also Cast in Twist on Dickens

Well, I’ve now got “You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two” stuck in my head, and you are about to as well. Onetime Maze Runner Thomas Brodie-Sangster has landed the title role in The Artful Dodger, Disney+’s period drama set in 1850s Australia and serving up “a twist to the classic Charles Dickens character” (aka Jack Dawkins). Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) in turn will play Lady Belle Fox, while David Thewlis will fill the role of that crafty Fagin. “Across eight episodes, the scripted series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves — Dodger — now a...
TVLine

It's True: The Titans Fall Finale Was One of the Year's Best Superhero Episodes

The following contains spoilers from the Dec. 1 episode of HBO Max’s Titans. HBO Max’s Titans headed into the holiday break by gifting fans one helluva fall finale. If I may channel Saturday Night Live‘s Stefon, the episode “Brother Blood” had everything. Superhero strategizing. A major haircut. Sad flashbacks. The questioning of Dick’s preferred nickname. Easily re-tasked satellites. Experiments in teleportation. A minor (would-be) lovers’ spat. A well-earned glow-up for one hero. A shocking death (?). And a race against time that came up short in ways that viewers were left barely able to comprehend. (Where did the Titans disappear to?!??!?!) After ignoring...
TVLine

TVLine

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy