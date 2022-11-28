ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HPD investigate hit-and-runs over Thanksgiving weekend

By Elizabeth Ufi
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for suspects involved in two hit-and-runs that happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.

The first hit-and-run reported by police happened in the Waipahu area between a motorist and a pedestrian.

HPD was told that the 57-year-old male pedestrian was attempting to cross Mokuola Street outside of a marked crosswalk near Hikimoe Street when an unknown motorist struck him.

The unknown motorist then fled the scene and continued northbound on Mokuola Street.

Police said the motorist could have been operating a dark-colored sedan.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Overnight, police were then dispatched to another hit-and-run in the McCully area.

It was reported to HPD that the incident involved an unknown red pickup truck and a moped at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The pickup truck was heading east on South King Street when it collided with a 2018 Zhong moped.

The female operator of the moped was then ejected onto the pavement and sustained injuries. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the female was not wearing a helmet during the collision.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents can call HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

