Las Vegas police, SWAT activity near downtown Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT responded to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area Sunday afternoon.

According to LVMPD, just after 2 p.m., police received a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Main Street, between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue causing Main St. to be closed to traffic.

When officers arrived, a male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment, and SWAT was called to the scene.

According to RTC, at 7:16 p.m., Main St. was reopened to traffic.

Police have not released any additional details on the investigation.

