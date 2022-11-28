Las Vegas police, SWAT activity near downtown Las Vegas area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT responded to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area Sunday afternoon.
According to LVMPD, just after 2 p.m., police received a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Main Street, between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue causing Main St. to be closed to traffic.
When officers arrived, a male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment, and SWAT was called to the scene.
According to RTC, at 7:16 p.m., Main St. was reopened to traffic.
Police have not released any additional details on the investigation.
