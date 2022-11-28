Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
10,500 Green Sprouts sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning risk
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that more than 10,000 infant sippy cups and bottles were recalled due to risks of possible lead poisoning. According to the recall notice, Green Sprouts pulled around 10,500 items because the base of the cups and bottles can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead.
Toddler sippy cups recalled for lead-poisoning risk: Try these safe alternatives
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What toddler sippy cup is best? On Nov. 29, Green Sprouts recalled a line of bottles and sippy cups due to reports of bases breaking, which exposed a dot of lead solder. If ingested by a curious child, this tiny piece of lead could lead […]
Cleaning products, some costing $100 per bottle, recalled after bacterial infections
Laundry and household cleaning products that can cost up to $100 per bottle shouldn’t put you in danger of getting bacterial infections. That’s why The Laundress recalled about eight million bottles after testing found bacteria in certain products made from January 2021 through September this year.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
Independent lab finds ‘troubling’ levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
CNN — High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory. Just last month, certain aerosol dry shampoos – including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé products –...
thebrag.com
A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misleading labels
A faulty batch of Vicks VapoRub has been recalled over misinformation on the labels – here’s how to know whether your product is safe. The Therapeutic Goods Administration announced last week that a batch of Vicks VapoRub Xtra Strong has been recalled after discovering that the bottles had been labelled incorrectly.
News4Jax.com
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Sippy Cups Recalled Due to Potentially Serious Problem
Green Sprouts, which makes natural baby products, said it is voluntarily recalling about 10,500 stainless steel cups and bottles due to a lead poisoning hazard. The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to an alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
couponingwithrachel.com
Airtight Food Storage Containers 16 Pieces with Lids and Labels
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Organize your pantry with this set of 16 BPA free Airtight Dry Food Containers with Lids and labels and a black marker over at Amazon. Right now they’re on price drop saving you 45%. These see through containers are perfect to store your flour, sugar, rice, nuts, coffee, beans, cereal, snacks, pet food or others dry foods.
How to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner
If your carpets look worse for wear, follow these three simple steps to clean carpets — and you don’t even need a steam cleaner
ConsumerAffairs
Green Sprouts recalls toddlers stainless steel bottles and cups
Green Sprouts of Asheville, N.C., is recalling about 10,500 Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups. The bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child. This can cause adverse health effects.
medtechdive.com
Philips’ ventilator woes grow as FDA issues alert over replacement foam
Philips has found new potential issues with the Respironics Trilogy ventilators that it reworked as part of a recall that began last summer. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the silicone sound abatement foam installed to replace the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam can block the air inlet and trace amounts of particulate matter have been found in the air pathway.
A woman claims a 'natural', TikTok-famous detergent brand caused her family to break out in hives, rashes, and respiratory infections — and now she's suing
The Laundress, a luxe cleaning brand that partnered with TikTok influencers, said to stop using its products because they could be contaminated.
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners 2022: Stick models for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or being limited by the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less on...
homedit.com
How To Get Rid Of Mold On Wood
Mold is harmful to your home and health. Learn how to get rid of mold on wood before it spreads. According to the EPA, you can remove mold from your home as long as it’s less than 10 square feet. Bigger jobs require professional treatment. There are a few...
Here’s My Review Of A Midea Dehumidifier That Finally Helped Me Eliminate Bathroom Mold
I looked at dozens of dehumidifiers before buying the Midea. Here’s my review.
TechCrunch
Transforming old cardboard boxes into insulation nets CleanFiber $10 million round
All those packages produce a lot of waste — anywhere from 33 million tons to 51 million tons annually, depending on the estimate. A majority of it gets recycled, but there’s still a significant fraction that finds its way into landfills. It’s the last day of the TechCrunch+...
Germs Be Gone: These Top-Rated Air Purifiers Help Protect Against Germs and Viruses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With Covid-19 cases rising due to the super transmissible Omicron variant, you’re most likely doing what you can to stay safe — which means voluntarily staying at home a little more often than usual now. If you’re looking for an easy way to make your work from home office a little more comfortable, or breathe a little easier in your cramped shared home spaces, air purifiers are the way to go. They may also help when it comes to...
Brits warned to wash hands as swabs from self-checkouts find vile amount of bacteria
E.coli - which can cause vomiting - was found on nearly all of the objects tested, meanwhile faeces and microbes that can cause urinary tract infections (UTIs) were present on self-checkouts. And that's not all. A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which...
Comments / 0