Josh Jacobs Caps Record-Breaking Day With Must-See Walk-Off TD

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

The running back was a one-man wrecking crew in Sunday’s thrilling overtime win over the Seahawks.

The Raiders have spent nearly the entire season in close games in 2022, with eight of their 11 contests decided by one possession. They recorded their second straight overtime win in Sunday’s 40–34 victory over Seattle—and needed an all-time performance from running back Josh Jacobs to get it done.

Jacobs was a one-man show against the Seahawks’ defense, rushing for 229 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns and adding a team-high 74 receiving yards on six catches, capping the historic outing with a walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.

Jacobs’ 303 yards from scrimmage are the most in franchise history. He’s the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the same game and is the only player since at least 1950 with at least 225 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in one game.

The Raiders needed every bit of Jacobs’ production in this game, which featured three ties and four lead changes. Jacobs now has five 100-yard rushing efforts on the year, bringing his season total to 1,159 yards—a new career high with six games remaining.

The Raiders will look for their third straight win in next week’s home matchup with the Chargers.

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven .

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

