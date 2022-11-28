Read full article on original website
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and renters
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood.
More sculptures popping up near 'The Zone' homeless encampment
Weeks after we first reported on the sculptures, more sculptures have popped up, despite Phoenix city officials saying that the sculptures are not authorized. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
Three girls missing from Mesa group home
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say three teenage girls are missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental illnesses and none are believed to have taken their medications with them.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
Family celebrates 25th birthday of Destiny McClain. Her murder remains unsolved
PHOENIX — For Brenda Gilliam-Miller and her family, Nov. 28 is a day to celebrate life. It was the day one of her daughters, Destiny McClain, was born. This year, that celebration was important, as it was going to be Destiny’s 25th birthday. “Her murder, unfortunately, it’s still...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you’ve probably seen a coyote or two running around your neighborhood. Now, one north Phoenix community says they’re overrun by packs of coyotes targeting their pets. The Bragg family started calling Arizona Game and Fish...
Agencies team up to save dog stuck on canal gate in western Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a “ruff” rescue as several agencies came together to save a pup in western Maricopa County. The story doesn’t end with the successful rescue, and you can bet it’s Something Good. Somehow, a German shepherd mix got stuck on the...
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
Why does the Phoenix Metro area have some of the worst air quality year-round?
PHOENIX - While the Maricopa County Air Quality Department recently launched their winter campaign to keep the Valley's air clean, air quality issues are a year-long battle. People in Phoenix are familiar with the hazy bubble that tends to hang over the Valley, and each summer, Valley residents frequently see high ozone alert days. During the winter, Valley residents would see no-burn days.
Mother of man shot and killed in Phoenix looking for answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother is grieving after her son was shot and killed on Friday night. Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. In the meantime, his mom Ruslund Biscoe can’t sleep; she feels sick and wants a chance to hug her son. “I just want my baby to knock on the door,” Biscoe said. “And say mom, what are you doing?”
Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story
Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story
'We don’t have anywhere to live': Fire destroys Valley home for a second time
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family has been forced to start all over again, for the second time, after a house fire destroyed everything they own. Andrea Dimao, her two children, both of her parents, and their pets had been renting a home near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue when a fire broke out in their attic Tuesday night.
Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado
November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge
A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
