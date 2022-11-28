ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three girls missing from Mesa group home

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say three teenage girls are missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental illnesses and none are believed to have taken their medications with them.
MESA, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why does the Phoenix Metro area have some of the worst air quality year-round?

PHOENIX - While the Maricopa County Air Quality Department recently launched their winter campaign to keep the Valley's air clean, air quality issues are a year-long battle. People in Phoenix are familiar with the hazy bubble that tends to hang over the Valley, and each summer, Valley residents frequently see high ozone alert days. During the winter, Valley residents would see no-burn days.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother of man shot and killed in Phoenix looking for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother is grieving after her son was shot and killed on Friday night. Phoenix police continue to investigate what led to 33-year-old Tecon Jackson’s death. In the meantime, his mom Ruslund Biscoe can’t sleep; she feels sick and wants a chance to hug her son. “I just want my baby to knock on the door,” Biscoe said. “And say mom, what are you doing?”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story

Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado

November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge

A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy