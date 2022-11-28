ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at CCPS

By Jennifer Johnson, Carteret County Public Schools
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxDto_0jPP0hsk00

BEAUFORT, N.C. – Carteret County Public Schools hosted the Bikes for Kids Foundation on Monday at East Carteret High School.

Bikes for Kids gave away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island, Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise. Bikes For Kids provides new bicycles and helmets to students as part of a character-building program.

BFK Foundation President and author Robert Krumroy was a part of the presentation along with CCPS administrators and students.

“We look forward to the Bikes for Kids Foundation visit and bike giveaway each year. The surprise and happiness on the children’s faces when they receive a free bike and helmet reflects the gratitude we all have for the Foundation and its mission,” said Superintendent Richie Paylor.

Bikes For Kids Foundation was co-founded in 2002 with Meadowlark Lemon, star of the Harlem Globetrotters and Bill Pollakov, President, Pollakov Financial Group. In 2002, 125 bicycles were given to underserved children in San Diego.

This year, the foundation’s goal is to give away over 20,000 bikes to third-grade students in Title 1 schools across the country.

Last year, BFK gave away 242 bikes to Carteret County Public Schools’ third graders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids

BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Help needed for local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities.   Some nonprofits are looking forward to the day of giving because the need is even greater this year than in previous years due to inflation and supply chain issues. Officials with […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven Community Foundation Awards Grants to Two Craven County Schools

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060 – $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program. These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County Unrestricted Funds, both administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community. The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is partnering with the CHEW program to give out meals to over 900 children in Onslow County. Last year, during their “Boxes for Bellies” […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Superintendent names new Down East Middle, Smyrna Elementary schools principal

SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary schools. Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis...
SMYRNA, NC
WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Reward increased in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in an Atlantic Beach murder is now up to $55,000. Randy Miller, 65, of Apex, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Race of Champions to be held at Carteret County Speedway on Dec. 9-10

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Two big days of racing will close out the 2022 season at Carteret County Speedway.. The Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Race of Champions on Dec. 10 will headline the final weekend of racing for 2022 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. The 150-lap race features a full field of drivers […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Morehead City to receive affordable housing

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Dangerous Prodigy Circus returns to New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The New Bern Civic Theatre will welcome Dangerous Prodigy Circus once again this Friday-Saturday at 7:30 each night. Acrobats, aerials and dance come together to present Magical Unreality, a show of fairy fantasy where the main character, Alice, stumbles upon a magic bracelet that carries her into a fairyland. As […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

$2M in legislative funding to go to Sugarloaf Island

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A check presentation will be held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. NC State Sen. Norm Sanderson and NC Rep. Pat McElraft will present a $2 million check in legislative funding that will allow a team of experts to […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going

Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy