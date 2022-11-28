Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at CCPS

BEAUFORT, N.C. – Carteret County Public Schools hosted the Bikes for Kids Foundation on Monday at East Carteret High School.

Bikes for Kids gave away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island, Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise. Bikes For Kids provides new bicycles and helmets to students as part of a character-building program.

BFK Foundation President and author Robert Krumroy was a part of the presentation along with CCPS administrators and students.

“We look forward to the Bikes for Kids Foundation visit and bike giveaway each year. The surprise and happiness on the children’s faces when they receive a free bike and helmet reflects the gratitude we all have for the Foundation and its mission,” said Superintendent Richie Paylor.

Bikes For Kids Foundation was co-founded in 2002 with Meadowlark Lemon, star of the Harlem Globetrotters and Bill Pollakov, President, Pollakov Financial Group. In 2002, 125 bicycles were given to underserved children in San Diego.

This year, the foundation’s goal is to give away over 20,000 bikes to third-grade students in Title 1 schools across the country.

Last year, BFK gave away 242 bikes to Carteret County Public Schools’ third graders.

