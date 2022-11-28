‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 4: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Jamie and Beth’s Nastiest Fight Yet to John’s Political Booty Call

Read full article on original website
‘The Haunting’ Team Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy Move Overall TV Deal to Amazon From Netflix
Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all.
Review: Will Smith-led 'Emancipation' is an action thriller
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It comes as some relief that Antoine Fuqua's “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith as a runaway slave in Civil War-era Louisiana, is not, at least traditionally speaking, an Oscar movie. Despite the film's important historical backdrop, its awards-season...
Harrison Ford stars in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' 1st-look trailer
Watch the first-look trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," starring Harrison Ford.
9 Western Audiobooks for Fans of ‘Yellowstone’
The Western genre has seen a major boom in popularity recently, led in large part by the phenomenally successful TV series “Yellowstone,” and its spin-off “1883.” Yet while the juicy adventures of the Dutton family are no doubt spurring (ahem) much of the current interest in cowboys and horses, plenty of other Westerns are finding their audience as well, including last year’s Oscar-winner “The Power of the Dog,” recent TV shows like “The English” and “Walker: Independence,” and even the record-shattering video game “Red Dead Redemption 2.” And for fans who’d rather experience the West in literary form, there are many great audiobook options to choose from, both new titles and classic favorites. Here’s a rousing roundup of nine Western audiobooks that are worth listening to.
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Every Throwback Christmas Song in James Gunn’s Marvel One-Off
As tradition would have it, director James Gunn released an all-new mixtape across digital streaming platforms marking the Nov. 25 premiere of “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+. Set to an assortment of Christmas tunes hand-selected by Gunn, the holiday special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff)...
David Decker To Replace Jim Wuthrich As Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales
David Decker will take on the role of president of content sales at Warner Bros. Discovery, effective January 2, 2023, replacing longtime executive Jim Wuthrich, who plans to retire from the company at the end of this year. Decker will report to Bruce Campbell, the company’s chief revenue and strategy...
