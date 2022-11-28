ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Former state Sen. Eric Coleman plans ‘special announcement’ about political plans in Hartford

By Rick Green
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — Eric Coleman, a Superior Court judge and former state senator, has scheduled an announcement for  Wednesday about his political plans in the city of Hartford.

Hartford residents will vote to select a mayor in 2023. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has not yet said whether he will run for re-election.

“After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a message to supporters.

The announcement will be at The Artists Collective in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Coleman has been a Superior Court judge since 2018.

He served as state senator for Connecticut’s 2 nd District (Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor) from 1995-2017.

