Former state Sen. Eric Coleman plans ‘special announcement’ about political plans in Hartford
Conn. (WTNH) — Eric Coleman, a Superior Court judge and former state senator, has scheduled an announcement for Wednesday about his political plans in the city of Hartford.
Hartford residents will vote to select a mayor in 2023. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has not yet said whether he will run for re-election.
“After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a message to supporters.
The announcement will be at The Artists Collective in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Coleman has been a Superior Court judge since 2018.
He served as state senator for Connecticut’s 2 nd District (Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor) from 1995-2017.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 1