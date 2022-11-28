New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023.

Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community.

“The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I had a conversation about what we hoped for the future of our family and our community,” said Cole.

The Pierce brothers knew they wanted to raise families in their hometown and envisioned a place where their family and friends could enjoy a meal and a glass of local wine. They then bought the 55-acre property on Lerna Road in 2020 and with the help of volunteers, began construction and planting last spring.

“The property will be a beautiful location for family reunions, wedding pictures, and so many other memorable experiences,” said Cole.

The main building will feature a banquet room, a patio, a large pond with a dock and multiple walking trails.

“We originally planned for the winery to be larger, but Covid was a great reminder that it’s okay to grow over time,” said Blake. “We have exciting plans to expand the winery over the next five to ten years in order to offer even more amenities to our customers and community.”

The winery will offer multiple drink options, including fruit wines and a full bar with craft cocktails.

