Pat Postma: 'Lady with a Legacy'

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties and Pat Postma supporters, volunteers, friends, and family gathered earlier this month to honor Postma as the recipient of the nonprofit organization's 10th Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Award.

In recognition of Postma's contributions to the vitality of the Oak Ridge community, education, the arts and nonprofits, the theme for the event was, “Lady with a Legacy.” From her work developing the executive MBA program at the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to numerous activities promoting the International Friendship Bell in Oak Ridge, she has left, and continues to leave, an indelible mark in the region.

Event emcee Elaine Graham led the evening with stories and humorous anecdotes about Postma's many accomplishments, according to an ADFAC news release on the Nov. 5 event. Guests had the opportunity to add their own stories, and a slideshow and video production provided additional glimpses into her love of family, friends, travel, art and design, Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club, and more.

Most successful event: $50K+ raised

Event attendees not only celebrated Postma but raised thousands of dollars to support ADFAC through event sponsorships, ticket purchases, donations in her honor, and bidding on auction items. Nearly $50,000 was raised, making it the most successful Bow Tie celebration since the inception of the event in 2013. Funds raised from the Bow Tie events support the short- and long-term stability of ADFAC.

ADFAC exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. ADFAC is currently celebrating 35 years of serving the community. The award was established to honor the late Bill Wilcox’s commitment to the community by honoring someone who has similar values and who has or is living a meaningful life working to do good for others in unique, selfless ways, has been or is currently active in the community, and whose actions have created positive local impact throughout East Tennessee.

The 10th Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Celebration & Fundraiser was supported by Platinum Sponsors Consolidated National Security, MCLinc, and ORNL Federal Credit Union. Gold Sponsors of the event were Centrus, Jim & Becky Dodson, NorthWind, Oak Ridge Utility District, One Bank, and the Wilcox Family. Wendie Aurin – Realty Executive Associates, East Tennessee Foundation, Leidos, Mortgage Investors Group, Peggy Sells Homes, TNBank, and Willow Ridge were Silver Sponsors. Bronze sponsors were Chuck’s Car Care Center and Flatwater Tales. Additional support was provided by previous Bow Tie recipients as well as BBB-TV, Estate Sale Professionals, DoubleTree, Jim Ball, Sheryl Howard, and Trish Polfus.