Suspect in Kemmerer Child Homicide being held without bond
A Kemmerer woman is being held without bond following the death of a 5-year-old girl. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that following her initial court appearance on Monday, November 28, the court has decided to hold Cheri Lynn Marler, 51, of Kemmerer without bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, December 2 at 1:30 p.m.
TriSite looks to bring hopeful future for coal and Lincoln County
Lincoln County Treasurer Jerry Greenfield and TriSite President Brad Barham is hopeful the company has a bright future for both coal and the community. Greenfield has helped lead the way on the effort to look at coal-to-products. The county treasurer worked with commissioners and the future did not look great without the resource.
