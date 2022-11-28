ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Annual Oak Ridge Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday

By The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in A.K. Bissell Park.

The tree, a Norway Spruce which was presented by the Woman’s Club to the city, has become part of a growing community tradition.

The event will kick off at the outdoor A.K. Bissell Park Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking area, according to a news release.

After the tree lighting, there will be seasonal music in the pavilion and an awards ceremony by the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. Light refreshments will be provided by Y-12 Federal Credit Union and the Advisory Board.

The entire program will take place outside in the park (weather permitting). In the event of rain, the music program will take place in the Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium).

