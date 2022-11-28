ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Double Overtime Thriller 101-94 To Clemson

Penn State men’s basketball (6-2) dropped a nail-bitter to Clemson (6-2) 101-94 on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Nittany Lions started the game off hot and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead over the Tigers while shooting 50% from the field. However, Clemson returned the favor in the second as it quickly jumped out to a lead and held it for most of the second half. Then, with just eight seconds left in regulation, Jalen Pickett found an open Andrew Funk who banked in a three that sent this game to overtime.
CLEMSON, SC
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Power Ranking Nittanyville’s 2022 Banners

Every year, Nittanyville camps outside Beaver Stadium and leads the Penn State student section, arriving at the games first and standing in the front. As part of its festivities, the group’s members create banners celebrating certain Nittany Lions. Throughout the season, our photographers captured many of the organization’s banners....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Long Snapper Chris Stoll Named Mannelly Award Finalist

Penn State long snapper and sixth-year senior Chris Stoll was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award’s list of finalists, as announced by the organization Monday night. The award annually recognizes the best long snapper in college football. Stoll was named alongside just two other finalists: redshirt senior Matt Hembrough...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist

Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Family Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Deceased Lock Haven Wrestling Hall of Famer

LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the last decade, Matt Avery, a 1987 Lock Haven University graduate and former wrestler, and his wife, Maureen, have been avid supporters of Lock Haven head wrestling coach, Scott Moore, and the Bald Eagles’ nationally-recognized wrestling program. The Averys are honored to provide financial assistance to student-athletes competing for the program Matt once proudly wrestled for.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

