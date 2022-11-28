Read full article on original website
Front Court Deficiencies, Execution Woes Haunt Penn State Hoops In Double-Overtime Clemson Loss
When Penn State men’s basketball took the floor on the road against Clemson for Tuesday night’s Big Ten / ACC Challenge bout, Micah Shrewsberry’s unit appeared to be the quicker and more efficient bunch from the jump. Within the opening five minutes of play, the Nittany Lions...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors
Penn State women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors. Middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.
Penn State Hoops Drops Double Overtime Thriller 101-94 To Clemson
Penn State men’s basketball (6-2) dropped a nail-bitter to Clemson (6-2) 101-94 on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Nittany Lions started the game off hot and went into halftime with a 35-29 lead over the Tigers while shooting 50% from the field. However, Clemson returned the favor in the second as it quickly jumped out to a lead and held it for most of the second half. Then, with just eight seconds left in regulation, Jalen Pickett found an open Andrew Funk who banked in a three that sent this game to overtime.
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist
Ally Schlegel is officially one of the 15 best women’s soccer players in the country, folks. Schlegel was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday, an annual award that honors the 15 best men’s and women’s Division I soccer players in the nation. This is the second time during her career that Schlegel was selected as a semifinalist for the honor.
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
Freshman Shay Ciezki Showcasing A Glimpse Of Lady Lions’ Future
The future of Penn State women’s basketball is here, folks. True freshman Shay Ciezki is reaching for the helm of the Lady Lions’ offense as one of the leaders of the 7-0 team. Ciezki has started six of the Lady Lions’ seven games, all but the season opener....
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
Class Of 2023 Athlete Winston Yates Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Don’t let James Franklin get hot. Winston Yates, an athlete in the Class of 2023, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State via his Twitter account Tuesday evening. Yates will join the team as a preferred walk-on run-on. “Officially a Nittany Lion,” Yates wrote. “First and foremost I want...
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year
The future of Penn State football’s offense is bright, folks. Running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to take home the award since Christian Hackenberg in 2013. Singleton...
Power Ranking Nittanyville’s 2022 Banners
Every year, Nittanyville camps outside Beaver Stadium and leads the Penn State student section, arriving at the games first and standing in the front. As part of its festivities, the group’s members create banners celebrating certain Nittany Lions. Throughout the season, our photographers captured many of the organization’s banners....
Penn State Long Snapper Chris Stoll Named Mannelly Award Finalist
Penn State long snapper and sixth-year senior Chris Stoll was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award’s list of finalists, as announced by the organization Monday night. The award annually recognizes the best long snapper in college football. Stoll was named alongside just two other finalists: redshirt senior Matt Hembrough...
Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist
Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
President Bendapudi Calls For Penn State Law Schools To Unify As One In Carlisle
Penn State announced Tuesday that President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending the university’s two accredited law schools, Penn State Law at University Park and Penn State Dickinson Law, reunite as a single law school with a “primary” location in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The new, merged school would be named...
Family Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Deceased Lock Haven Wrestling Hall of Famer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the last decade, Matt Avery, a 1987 Lock Haven University graduate and former wrestler, and his wife, Maureen, have been avid supporters of Lock Haven head wrestling coach, Scott Moore, and the Bald Eagles’ nationally-recognized wrestling program. The Averys are honored to provide financial assistance to student-athletes competing for the program Matt once proudly wrestled for.
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Shop ‘Campus Steaks’ To Open In Downtown State College
Can we get a W in the chat for the “right outside of Philly” folks?. Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is gearing up to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies. Bradley’s closed its doors in September after...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
