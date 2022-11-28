North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Frustration At All-Time High For Caleb Love After North Carolina's Loss at Indiana
North Carolina shot 33.9 percent during its 77-65 loss at Indiana on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. For Caleb Love and coach Hubert Davis, there's plenty of frustrations and plenty to fix, but a lot of time to do so.
packinsider.com
Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend
Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
Eleven Warriors
It’s Time for Duke to Get Dumped, Ohio State and Michigan Should Be Playing in the B1G Championship and Alabama Shouldn’t Make the CFP
Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. There's some basketball, there's some football and there's some other stuff in this edition of the Skully. Please enjoy. GET DUMPED THEN, DUKE. The Ohio State University men's basketball team plays Duke on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will unfortunately end this week after a 23-year run, according to Andy Katz.
Alabama's Traeshon Holden says he'll enter transfer portal
Alabama's Traeshon Holden, who had 331 receiving yards and six TDs this season as his production increased, said he will enter the transfer portal.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Is Phil Longo on thin ice going into the ACC championship game?
The Tar Heels are just days away from squaring off against Clemson in the ACC championship game, and this game feels like it could be Phil Longo’s audition to keep his job as the offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels. Whether or not that is factual in the eyes of Mack Brown is unclear, but how in the world does an offense go from red hot to scoring just 17 points against Georgia Tech, and 24 points against NC State (in regulation)? For a team that scored 32 points in their loss against Notre Dame, isn’t this a huge red flag?
Technician Online
Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street
“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn
Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
CBS Sports
Hugh Freeze denies relinquishing control of social media accounts after hiring as Auburn football coach
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze relinquished control of his social media accounts ahead of being hired by the program and first-year athletic director John Cohen, according to Sports Illustrated. Freeze, who has been known to be active on Twitter, has a history of questionable tweets and direct messages. There has...
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
waltermagazine.com
Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ
After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro Areas
Charlotte is one of the safest havens for North Carolina DemocratsPhoto byNew South Politics. Republican Ted Budd will be North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, but state Democrats have new reasons to view their chances in 2024 with more optimism, thanks to an influx of new residents flocking to the state’s largest cities, Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte.
Comments / 5