North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss

The Tar Heels are just days away from squaring off against Clemson in the ACC championship game, and this game feels like it could be Phil Longo’s audition to keep his job as the offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels. Whether or not that is factual in the eyes of Mack Brown is unclear, but how in the world does an offense go from red hot to scoring just 17 points against Georgia Tech, and 24 points against NC State (in regulation)? For a team that scored 32 points in their loss against Notre Dame, isn’t this a huge red flag?

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO