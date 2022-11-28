Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Christmas tree lighting events this weekend
SOUTHERN OREGON — With the holiday season in full swing, many communities in our region are holding Christmas tree lightings. The City of Talent is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, December 2. This event will happen at the Old Town Hall, 206 East Main Street, Talent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Activities will include a local goods market, Santa Claus arrival, holiday messages, and more.
KTVL
North Medford High School hosts a coin wars in honor of Shelby Wolf
MEDFORD — Leaving a legacy and making sure a student is not forgotten, that's what a group of classmates at North Medford High School are doing for Shelby Wolf. Lake Brown, a junior at NMHS, had been best friends with Shelby since their time at Hedrick Middle School. When Shelby lost her battle to fibrosarcoma cancer on May 29, 2022, Lake wanted to make sure Shelby was remembered in the right way.
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
mybasin.com
KLAMATH FALLS FIELD OFFICE ANNOUNCES ONLINE-ONLY SALE OF CHRISTMAS TREE PERMITS FOR 2022
‘Tis the season! Looking for an outdoor experience to celebrate the holidays? How about cutting down your own Christmas tree? Christmas tree permits for the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office can be purchased ONLINE starting now. Buy your permit here! Permits cost $5 per tree with a...
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
KTVL
Ashland warming shelter gets crucial volunteers, Medford shelter needs more
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Winter weather is upon the Rogue Valley and emergency warming shelters are opening across Southern Oregon. The Ashland warming shelter had been reaching a crisis point due to a lack of resources and trained volunteers preventing them from opening as much as they wanted. After putting the call out, the community came through and it has been able to open.
KDRV
Giving Tuesday at the Southern Oregon Humane Society
Giving Tuesday at the Southern Oregon Humane Society. In true holiday spirit, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. At the Southern Oregon Humane Society, giving back could come in the form of a financial donation. Or, volunteers can donate some of their time.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KTVL
Crews prepared for first snowstorms of the season
As the first round of snowstorms hits the region for the first time this season, crews in California and Southern Oregon have been working around the clock to ensure roads will be safe to travel. Since the Siskiyou Summit is near the California/Oregon border, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)...
KTVL
Ask10: Why were benches taken away on Evergreen?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Susan wrote in asking:. "Why were the benches taken away on Evergreen between Main Street and Sixth Street?" We reached out to the City of Medford to get the answer. A spokesperson for the city says the benches along Evergreen Street were removed due...
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
KTVL
ODOT short on snowplow operators with possible winter conditions on the way
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is short on snowplow operators, but says it's still prepared for possible winter conditions this week. ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel says the shortage is a concern, especially if conditions are anything like winter of 2019. If snow does hit, Beers-Seydel says...
KTVL
Traffic Alert: SR 89 closed in Siskiyou County due to weather
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans says State Route 89 is closed approximately four miles north of the Shasta-Siskiyou County line due to winter weather conditions. You can check road conditions here.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend won’t apply for local speed limit control under new Oregon law
A new Oregon law allows all 241 cities in the state, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, to apply for the authority to decide speed limits within their jurisdictions. Cities in Central Oregon are tapping the brakes on making that decision. “Local governments wanted the authority to change their...
Comments / 0