KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Daily Iowan
Engagement
From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
Holiday Light Displays, Markets & Shows – Iowa December Events
December is going to be a busy month here in Eastern Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in the Cedar Rapids area... and beyond!. Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show - Reiman Gardens, Ames. Jolly Holiday Lights - Adventureland Park, Altoona. Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights - Midwest...
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Daily Iowan
Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students
Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Swim and Dive Notebook | Iowa preparing to host Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa swimming and diving team will host its second home meet of the season from Dec. 1-3 in the Hawkeye Invite at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The preliminary events will kick off at 10 a.m. each day, and the finals will begin at 5 p.m. Iowa will...
Daily Iowan
Leadership
The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Daily Iowan
Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism a boost for Iowa women’s basketball
Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke always knew she wanted to be a Hawkeye. She committed to Iowa during her freshman year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In her four years as an Iowa women’s basketball commit, she earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors four times. The...
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
us1049quadcities.com
Eastern Iowa Community College Closes Muscatine Campus Due To Threat
Students, professors, and staff were told to leave the campus of Muscatine Community College on Wednesday due to a threat to the campus. Officials from MCC and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have yet to say what the threat is but as of now, the Muscatine Campus remains closed. In a...
backingthepack.com
WBB: State at Iowa
After watching Iowa currently ranked 10th by the AP play UConn, one would know that they can shoot the three ball. From watching the UConn/Iowa game, one would think that State currently ranked 12th by the AP has the size to more than match up with Iowa and should have a quickness and speed advantage (I thought the same when we played them in Greensboro in 2019-oh was I wrong-more on that later), but Iowa does have Caitlin Clark who had 25 against UConn. Playing Iowa with Caitlin is always going to be scary.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson to enter transfer portal
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who played for the Hawkeyes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played fewer than four games for Iowa this season, so he is eligible to take his redshirt year.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
