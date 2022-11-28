After watching Iowa currently ranked 10th by the AP play UConn, one would know that they can shoot the three ball. From watching the UConn/Iowa game, one would think that State currently ranked 12th by the AP has the size to more than match up with Iowa and should have a quickness and speed advantage (I thought the same when we played them in Greensboro in 2019-oh was I wrong-more on that later), but Iowa does have Caitlin Clark who had 25 against UConn. Playing Iowa with Caitlin is always going to be scary.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO