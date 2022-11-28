Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long Opportunity' For DOGE

Read full article on original website
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
AMC Entertainment Reaches For The Treetops: Can The Retail Favorite Reclaim This Key Level?
AMC's short interest has been increasing, increasing the chance of a short squeeze. Bullish traders want to see AMC reclaim the 200-day SMA over the coming trading days. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC opened slightly lower on Thursday before surging over 25% at one point to tag the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
Ford Stock Forms 2 Bullish Patterns Under This Indicator: Is A Bull Market On The Horizon?
Ford is trading in a falling channel pattern on the daily chart and has set up a bull flag pattern on the weekly time frame. If the stock breaks up from the patterns, Ford will regain the 200-day SMA, signaling a bull cycle. Ford Motor Company F gapped up 1.37%...
S&P 500 Breaks Above Key Technical Level: Why This Analyst Is Rooting For Strong Gains Ahead
The S&P 500 Index rallied hard on Wednesday on the back of some weak data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that were construed as hinting at a pivot. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index rallied 3.09% before settling Wednesday’s session at $4,080.11 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader average, advanced 3.15% to $407.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Where Vertiv Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vertiv Holdings VRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
Big Breakout For Nasdaq Futures
Nasdaq futures are enjoying a 13% rise from their 30-day lows, including an impressive rally of almost 5% during Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday that took the contract above a potentially key level. A chart of the /NQ shows a trendline stretching from the yearly highs near 16,729 in late 2021 across highs from March, August, September, and earlier this month, which yesterday’s upside breakout smashed through.
How to Invest Like an Insider
The numbers are in, and they do all the talking. Corporate insiders’ stock purchases have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 5% from 2015 to 2020, according to an analysis by TipRanks. If that doesn’t sound like much, consider that the typical equity investor has managed an...
Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
This Dogecoin Relative 'Gagging' For Run, Says Crypto Analyst: 'Just Wait For Next Leg Up'
A popular crypto analyst said on Wednesday that Litecoin LTC/USD is gagging to reach the $100 mark. What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst ‘Bluntz’ told his 210,000 followers on Twitter that “once the highs (are) clear” investors have to “just wait for the next leg up.”. At...
Bitcoin Near $17,000; EthereumPoW, GMX Among Top Gainers
Crypto prices traded slightly higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, approaching the $17,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD also edged higher, trading above the key $1,200 level. EthereumPoW ETHW/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while BinaryX BNX/USD turned out...
Snowflake's Price Action Off Q3 Print Shows Why Timing Is Everything With Earnings
When it comes to earnings reports, it is not always so much what the results are, but when they are announced. In other words, if a company has a poor report or tepid guidance, but the market has good performance, the Street may treat it much better. The aforementioned scenario...
2 Reasons Bitcoin Could 'Crash To Ground Level' According To Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, the founder and partner of Morgan Creek Capital Management, believes that two events — GBTC and Tether USDT/USD stablecoin — could spell doom for Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: On the Altcoin Daily podcast, Yusko explained that the bear market triggered by FTX's FTT/USD collapse may last...
Is Bitcoin The Only Crypto Asset That's A Commodity? Here's What CFTC Chief Says
Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency asset that can be seen as a commodity as the industry reels with the aftershocks from the collapse of FTX FTT/USD. That's according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chief Rostin Behnam. “It’s unlike any commodity we have dealt with,” Behnam said at Princeton’s...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
'Canadian Warren Buffett' Owns These Dividend Stocks: How To Invest Like The Billionaire
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FFHPF was founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, who remains the chairman and CEO. Fairfax is a financial holding company with the objective to build long-term shareholder value by achieving a high rate of compound growth in book value per share over the long term. Fairfax offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the U.S. and other international markets.
Short Volatility Alert: Clean Harbors Inc
On Wednesday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc CLH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +3.93% to $120. The overall sentiment for CLH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
