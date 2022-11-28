ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Florida Woman Sues Kraft Over ‘False and Misleading' Velveeta Prep Time

A South Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company over the time it takes to make its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese, saying the box's claims of "ready in 3-and-a-half minutes" doesn't accurately portray how long it takes to prepare the meal. The class-action complaint was filed earlier...
FLORIDA STATE
nbcboston.com

Rhode Island Begins Recreational Marijuana Sales

The sale of recreational marijuana for adult use began Thursday in Rhode Island, according to legislation signed by Gov. Daniel McKee in May. The state gave five licensed marijuana dispensaries approval to sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older last month. They include Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls, Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and RISE Warwick in Warwick.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way

If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy