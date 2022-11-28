It’s time to light the lights of the Tree of Hope at Horizon House in Peru. The tall, pine tree has long been a symbol of the Horizon House’s fundraiser to help adults with disabilities. The goal this year is to light 1,100 bulbs on the tree. A bulb is lit for every 50 dollars of money they receive, so that would mean raising $55,000. Donations less than 50 dollars will be added together. You can donate money to their cause by sending it by mail or dropping it off at the Horizon House on Plank Road just north of Shooting Park Road.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO