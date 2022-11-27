ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

No. 2 Texas holds off No. 7 Creighton in Big 12-Big East Battle, 72-67

AUSTIN, Texas — Armed with the program’s highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 since the 2009-10 season when former head coach Rick Barnes’ club claimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, head coach Chris Beard and the 2022-23 Longhorns will the competition kick up a few notches when No. 7 Creighton comes into Moody Center to face the No. 2-ranked club in the nation on Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN) in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Off to their first 5-0 start to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, Texas dominated last week’s two-game Leon Black Classic, dispatching Northern Arizona in a 25-point win at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and hammering UTRGV in a 37-point romp at Gregory Gym in the program’s annual throwback game.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast | Mike LaTulip reviews Syracuse win, previews Maryland & Texas

Illini Inquirer basketball analyst joins Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner to review Illinois basketball's 73-44 win over Syracuse and preview big away matchups at Maryland and vs. Texas. LaTulip breaks down Coleman Hawkins' historic triple-double performance against Syracuse, breaks down why the Illini defense has been so good and impressions of the two freshmen guards, Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez. The guys then look ahead to two premier matchups on the East Coast this weekend: at No. 22 Maryland on Friday and vs. No. 2 Texas in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Oregon Ducks Secures Fourth Texas Commit

Though Judson lost in the second round against Vandegrift, one of their defensive lineman is winning after graduation. Four-star prospect Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. Bowens decommitted from the Aggies over the summer. The Texas standout is...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year

Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
AUSTIN, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Girls Basketball results from Marble Falls

The girls basketball teams traveled to Marble Falls to take on the Mustangs on Tuesday, November 29. The Varsity girls lost 48-70 but played with great effort and energy all game. The game opened up with a fast 1st quarter, the Tigers were down 14-26. Sarah Brown helped pace the Tigers with 10 points in the 1st quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points. At halftime, Belton still trailed 24 -45. In the second half the Belton girls kept pace with the Mustangs but couldn’t close the lead. Senior Trinity Espitia helped in scoring with 7 points. The Tigers shot well from the FT-Line, making 10-12 attempts.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Llano High School football team will have a game with Edna High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
LLANO, TX
KTSA

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials. McConaughey will...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

