Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillBEIC NewsAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
No. 2 Texas holds off No. 7 Creighton in Big 12-Big East Battle, 72-67
AUSTIN, Texas — Armed with the program’s highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 since the 2009-10 season when former head coach Rick Barnes’ club claimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, head coach Chris Beard and the 2022-23 Longhorns will the competition kick up a few notches when No. 7 Creighton comes into Moody Center to face the No. 2-ranked club in the nation on Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN) in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Off to their first 5-0 start to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, Texas dominated last week’s two-game Leon Black Classic, dispatching Northern Arizona in a 25-point win at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and hammering UTRGV in a 37-point romp at Gregory Gym in the program’s annual throwback game.
Inside the future of NIL and how Texas stack up
Athletes from any sport and any university are allowed to benefit from their name, image and likeness. At the University of Texas, there has been a number of big-name NIL deals.
Illini Inquirer Podcast | Mike LaTulip reviews Syracuse win, previews Maryland & Texas
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst joins Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner to review Illinois basketball's 73-44 win over Syracuse and preview big away matchups at Maryland and vs. Texas. LaTulip breaks down Coleman Hawkins' historic triple-double performance against Syracuse, breaks down why the Illini defense has been so good and impressions of the two freshmen guards, Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez. The guys then look ahead to two premier matchups on the East Coast this weekend: at No. 22 Maryland on Friday and vs. No. 2 Texas in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
Longhorns WR Coach Brennan Marion Interviewing for Head Coaching Job
The Texas Longhorns star wide receiver coach has been connected with the head coaching vacancy with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
texashsfootball.com
Oregon Ducks Secures Fourth Texas Commit
Though Judson lost in the second round against Vandegrift, one of their defensive lineman is winning after graduation. Four-star prospect Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. Bowens decommitted from the Aggies over the summer. The Texas standout is...
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job
The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
beltontigerathletics.com
Girls Basketball results from Marble Falls
The girls basketball teams traveled to Marble Falls to take on the Mustangs on Tuesday, November 29. The Varsity girls lost 48-70 but played with great effort and energy all game. The game opened up with a fast 1st quarter, the Tigers were down 14-26. Sarah Brown helped pace the Tigers with 10 points in the 1st quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points. At halftime, Belton still trailed 24 -45. In the second half the Belton girls kept pace with the Mustangs but couldn’t close the lead. Senior Trinity Espitia helped in scoring with 7 points. The Tigers shot well from the FT-Line, making 10-12 attempts.
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline.
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
San Marcos, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTSA
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials. McConaughey will...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Watch Austin mayor debate: Celia Israel, Kirk Watson discuss affordability, transportation, city’s future
Celia Israel and Kirk Watson headed to a runoff after neither secured more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election.
