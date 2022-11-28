ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent

By Kira Martin
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando were both A-list actors of their time, so it’s not surprising that they co-starred in a movie together. But people may not have realized how little Loren thought of Brando. Years later, she shared an incident that happened between the two of them and her fierce reaction to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN0Es_0jPOwjTu00
Marlon Brando and Sophia Loren | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

A romantic movie, but no love lost between the stars

IMDb reports that in 1967, Loren and Brando starred together in A Countess from Hong Kong . It was about Ogden Mears, a wealthy man going through a divorce. He’s got his hopes set on becoming a South Arabian ambassador when he encounters Countess Natascha in a nightclub.

The two end up spending the night together, but the next day, Ogden is surprised by Natascha. When he boards a cruise ship for home, he discovers that Natascha has stowed away and hidden in his room. She has no immigration documents, but she’s desperate to go to the US.

To help her, Ogden starts to plot a fake marriage between her and his valet. But problems arise when he starts to fall in love with her himself.

The stars of the movie were already Hollywood legends, and the romance between their characters was a key element of the story. But behind the scenes, their relationship was distinctly frosty.

‘Don’t you ever dare to do that again’

Loren wrote an autobiography called Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow. One of the stories she included in the book was about a run-in she had on the set of A Countess from Hong Kong .

“All of a sudden, he put his hands on me,” she said, according to The Guardian . “I turned in all tranquillity and blew his face, like a cat stroked the wrong way and said, ‘Don’t you ever dare to do that again. Never again!'” Her response seemed to have the desired effect, and she made certain to let him know how out of line he was.

“As I pulverized him, with my eyes, he seemed small, defenseless, almost a victim of his own notoriety. He never did it again, but it was very difficult working with him after that.”

Loren’s issues with Brandon weren’t the only problem he ran into on the set. He also had a run-in with the director.

He upset the director too

A Countess from Hong Kong didn’t only have two A-list actors. The movie also boasted a director who was famous already: Charlie Chaplin. But the two men didn’t seem to get along very well .

According to Variety , Loren said Brando often showed up late for filming. One day, he kept them waiting so long for a scene that when he finally arrived, Chaplin had a few things to say to him. It seemed to Loren that the lecture made Brando feel a little less like the big star.

“Marlon Brando didn’t have a very good voice, very small,” she said. After Chaplin set him straight, “it went away.” Brandon clearly had a profound effect on people during the filming of A Countess from Hong Kong , but not a positive one.

Some people just leave a strong impression, and he seems to have had an enduringly negative one on Loren. Although there was little protection at the time for women who are sexually assaulted, she seemed to be able to get him to back off. Brandon didn’t make many friends while he was making the movie, but hopefully, he learned a lesson or two about respect.

RELATED: Sophia Loren Once Shared the Real Story Behind That Infamous Side-Eye Photo With Jayne Mansfield

Comments / 37

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

Brando had a thing for exotic women. And he was arguably the most desired man on the planet. But he got the Polynesian girls. Sophia was/is Italian .You don't play with Italian girls. I guess Marlon found that out.

Reply(3)
16
Yiayia Bratcher
3d ago

I forgot to say. QUIT CALLING WOMEN BROADS..SHE WAS A GREAT ACTRESS WITH LOTS OFFIRE AND HER BEAUTY WAS LIKE NO OTHER. EUROPEANS...EXQUISITE..AND YES WE CAN BLAME MEN FOR TRYING AND ACTING LIKE A TEEN AGE JERK.....ITSXREALLY PATHETIC HOWXSOMEXWOMEN ARE ALL IN THEIR EGO..🤮🤮🤬THATS SOME FREUDIAN CRAP ISNT IT??🙊🙉🙈😶😶

Reply
7
Jeanne Rossow
3d ago

Good for her! never could understand why Brando was considered to be such a great actor.

Reply(4)
16
Related
Vogue

The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved

When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy