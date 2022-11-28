Christmas Movie Streaming Guide
Here’s a guide to where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies.
A Christmas Carol is streaming on Amazon Prime. So is the classic It’s A Wonderful Life.
A Christmas Story is on HBO Max. The National Lampoon’s Christmas movies are also on HBO Max with Will Ferrell’s Elf and Gremlins.
Home Alone 1 and 2 are on Disney+. Also on Disney+ are Tim Allen’s The Santa Claus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Muppet Christmas Carol.
High School Musical: The Holiday Special with Olivia Rodrigo can be found on Disney+ as well.
What holiday movies do you watch every year?
