Christmas Movie Streaming Guide

Here’s a guide to where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies.

A Christmas Carol is streaming on Amazon Prime. So is the classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

A Christmas Story is on HBO Max. The National Lampoon’s Christmas movies are also on HBO Max with Will Ferrell’s Elf and Gremlins.

Home Alone 1 and 2 are on Disney+. Also on Disney+ are Tim Allen’s The Santa Claus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Muppet Christmas Carol.

High School Musical: The Holiday Special with Olivia Rodrigo can be found on Disney+ as well.

What holiday movies do you watch every year?