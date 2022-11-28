ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

Christmas Movie Streaming Guide

By Drew Parham
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLW7e_0jPOwfx000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj7GU_0jPOwfx000

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Here’s a guide to where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies.

A Christmas Carol is streaming on Amazon Prime. So is the classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

A Christmas Story is on HBO Max. The National Lampoon’s Christmas movies are also on HBO Max with Will Ferrell’s Elf and Gremlins.

Home Alone 1 and 2 are on Disney+. Also on Disney+ are Tim Allen’s The Santa Claus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Muppet Christmas Carol.

High School Musical: The Holiday Special with Olivia Rodrigo can be found on Disney+ as well.

What holiday movies do you watch every year?

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Hilariously Tries To Eat Her Christmas Decorations: Watch

Jennifer Aniston was getting into the holiday spirit when her two four-legged friends hilariously wanted to jump in on the fun! The gorgeous Friends star took to her Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 1 to share an adorable photo album, including a few videos, of her trip to the Christmas tree lot where she picked out a tiny reindeer decoration, which, once brought home, almost became a tasty treat for her pups Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy