Box score: Grizzlies 127, Knicks 123

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brooks 32:32 8-16 4-5 0-5 4 6 23
Jackson Jr. 30:18 8-19 2-2 2-5 0 2 21
Adams 31:20 6-8 4-9 7-10 2 1 16
Konchar 29:10 4-6 1-1 1-8 2 3 10
Morant 35:14 9-20 9-11 1-10 14 3 27
Jones 19:02 1-5 0-0 0-2 7 0 2
Aldama 17:42 3-7 0-0 0-3 1 3 7
Clarke 16:47 3-7 3-3 2-4 0 2 9
LaRavia 15:20 2-2 0-0 1-1 2 1 6
Roddy 12:32 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 6
Totals 240:00 46-94 23-31 15-49 32 23 127

Percentages: FG .489, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10.

Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke).

Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke).

Steals: 4 (Clarke, Jackson Jr., LaRavia, Morant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEW YORK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barrett 37:04 9-18 2-2 1-7 4 1 22
Randle 34:36 4-9 5-6 2-10 9 4 14
Robinson 31:33 6-7 4-7 4-7 0 4 16
Brunson 35:35 8-19 11-12 1-5 9 5 30
Grimes 26:22 2-7 0-0 0-2 4 4 5
Reddish 23:50 4-6 2-2 0-0 2 3 11
Hartenstein 15:03 2-3 0-0 2-4 0 2 4
Toppin 14:36 4-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 9
Rose 11:41 3-7 0-0 0-1 0 2 6
Quickley 8:54 2-3 1-1 1-3 2 0 6
McBride 0:43 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 44-87 25-30 12-42 30 27 123

Percentages: FG .506, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Brunson 3-5, Barrett 2-6, Quickley 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Grimes 1-4, Toppin 1-4, Randle 1-5, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 5, Hartenstein, Toppin).

Turnovers: 8 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Grimes, Hartenstein, Randle, Toppin).

Steals: 3 (Brunson, Grimes, Reddish).

Technical Fouls: Reddish, 6:52 second.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Memphis 25 29 39 34 127
New York 26 26 31 40 123

Attendance: 19,524 (19,812).

