Box score: Grizzlies 127, Knicks 123
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|32:32
|8-16
|4-5
|0-5
|4
|6
|23
|Jackson Jr.
|30:18
|8-19
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|21
|Adams
|31:20
|6-8
|4-9
|7-10
|2
|1
|16
|Konchar
|29:10
|4-6
|1-1
|1-8
|2
|3
|10
|Morant
|35:14
|9-20
|9-11
|1-10
|14
|3
|27
|Jones
|19:02
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|0
|2
|Aldama
|17:42
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|7
|Clarke
|16:47
|3-7
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|LaRavia
|15:20
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Roddy
|12:32
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|46-94
|23-31
|15-49
|32
|23
|127
Percentages: FG .489, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10.
Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke).
Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke).
Steals: 4 (Clarke, Jackson Jr., LaRavia, Morant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|37:04
|9-18
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|1
|22
|Randle
|34:36
|4-9
|5-6
|2-10
|9
|4
|14
|Robinson
|31:33
|6-7
|4-7
|4-7
|0
|4
|16
|Brunson
|35:35
|8-19
|11-12
|1-5
|9
|5
|30
|Grimes
|26:22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|4
|5
|Reddish
|23:50
|4-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|11
|Hartenstein
|15:03
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Toppin
|14:36
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|Rose
|11:41
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Quickley
|8:54
|2-3
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|6
|McBride
|0:43
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-87
|25-30
|12-42
|30
|27
|123
Percentages: FG .506, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Brunson 3-5, Barrett 2-6, Quickley 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Grimes 1-4, Toppin 1-4, Randle 1-5, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 5, Hartenstein, Toppin).
Turnovers: 8 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Grimes, Hartenstein, Randle, Toppin).
Steals: 3 (Brunson, Grimes, Reddish).
Technical Fouls: Reddish, 6:52 second.
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Final
|Memphis
|25
|29
|39
|34
|—
|127
|New York
|26
|26
|31
|40
|—
|123
Attendance: 19,524 (19,812).
