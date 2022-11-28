Frontenac hosts annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony

FRONTENAC, Kan. – The City of Frontenac today hosted its annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony with locals.

Residents enjoyed songs from students of all ages at the event before the lights went on.

After the grand lighting, children had the chance to meet and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Cookies & hot cocoa were provided.

