ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, KS

Frontenac hosts annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkmMU_0jPOwcIp00

FRONTENAC, Kan. – The City of Frontenac today hosted its annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony with locals.

Residents enjoyed songs from students of all ages at the event before the lights went on.

After the grand lighting, children had the chance to meet and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Cookies & hot cocoa were provided.

Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news to see the full story or check back later for additional content.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!  We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Area Christmas Parades and Events Coming Up

Several area communities are hosting Christmas parades and events to start the holiday season. Tomorrow, The Parsons Christmas parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown. Also tomorrow, the Caney parade starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KQQF 98.9 FM and Facebook Live. On Friday, Christmas...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park! | MORE JLNEWS CHRISTMAS LINKS 🎄Christmas Parade List ❤️ Christmas on the Square in Bentonville 🥁 Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage 🚂 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express in Pittsburg ...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Damage to Grove city sculpture, cost of damage unknown

GROVE, Okla. – Two signs with unknown meanings were left as possible calling cards on a Grove statue that was vandalized. An American Bald Eagle wooden sculpture was spray painted black on Friday night or early Saturday morning, said Craig Criger, Grove Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Criger said...
GROVE, OK
KOLR10 News

Body found in basement after Monett house fire

MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year

MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
MONETT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy