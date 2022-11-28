ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thoughts from Miami's 66-64 Win Over UCF

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

Three points to mention from UCF’s loss to Miami.

This UCF Knights basketball team has exceeded expectations. After so much roster turnover, again and again, this team has shown it can play with talented teams.

Today’s 66-64 loss was heartbreaking, but relieving at the same time. Here are three points to take away.

1) UCF has more depth than what was even known a week ago.

With each passing game, the Knights have found a way to mix and match lineups. Today it was Darius Johnson coming off the bench and knocking down 24 points off the bench. Reserve guard Brandon Suggs also accounted for 11 points off the bench.

As long as UCF finds the groups that work together for that particular game, against that opponent, it’s all good. Now, that does not mean that the starting lineup can only produce 21 points like it did today (that’s really low), but depth and chemistry are being built.

Look for a few more changes to the lineup, i.e. Johnson starting, to help improve the offense moving forward.

2) UCF had some moments where the length and speed of Miami certainly caused issues.

Miami showed its talent. That’s a squad that could gel and make a run in the NCAA tournament. UCF players certainly will not miss playing against speedy guard Nigel Pack. He scored 16 today and was not even selfish.

The quickness of the interior players, along with their long arms, had some moments that created hesitation for UCF. Sometimes it even created a poor decision (15 turnovers for the Knights) and an easy hoop for the Canes.

Let’s see how UCF adjusts during the next few games. The Hurricanes might have actually helped to improve the Knights’ offense long term because that was top talent to go against.

3) Everyone knows who Taylor Hendricks is and the Knights must adjust.

He’s targeted now. Hendricks has to adjust when top talent comes at him, as do his teammates to help him out. Hendricks has already become UCF’s “guy” and he’s going to see top defenders, double teams, and a variety of defenses. While a freshman, he must adjust.

Hendricks was only 2-9 from the floor. That’s not good enough for UCF to be a consistently good offensive squad. Much like the chemistry mentioned above, it will take a little time. Look for Hendricks to perform better the next time he faces off with a group of talented wing and interior players.

