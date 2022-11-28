Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will spread from west to east this evening. Heaviest snow is expected this evening and overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near Livingston. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley, and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts near higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Meagher County Valleys; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley, Meagher County Valleys, Snowy and Judith Mountains and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountain-top winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow will fall on southwest aspects, including the mountains around Cooke City.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountain-top winds.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
