Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO