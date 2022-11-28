Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Swissmedic Validates Orchard Therapeutics' s Marketing Application For Libmeldy
* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SWISSMEDIC VALIDATION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LIBMELDY (ATIDARSAGENE AUTOTEMCEL) * ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE SWISSMEDIC'S ASSESSMENT REPORT IN FIRST HALF OF 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
kalkinemedia.com
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
kalkinemedia.com
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
kalkinemedia.com
Chevron CEO expects gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Reuters) - The U.S. authorization for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the U.S. oil company to add investment to its operations in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. The U.S. could gradually relax sanctions on Venezuela...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS has scrapped a plan to sell its 24.6% stake in Spanish fuel storage and transportation firm Exolum after bids from infrastructure and private equity investors failed to meet price expectations, two sources told Reuters. OMERS, which has $121 billion in net assets, hired...
kalkinemedia.com
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC
(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News
(Adds Wells Fargo response) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has cut hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the bank's plans. Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing...
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Jayex provides operational update | Aspermont announces FY22 results
Jayex Technology completes thorough review of the total group operations by newly appointed CEO. State Gas appoints Doug McAlpine as Chief Executive Officer. Aspermont today announced its financial results for the financial year 2022. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
How are Hybrid Engines and Scarcity Fuelling the Palladium Rally?. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug
(Rewrites throughout, adds background, updates shares) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday said they were forming a unit to advance the development of a treatment for ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease. The drug, RVT-3101, was originally developed by Pfizer, which will hold a 25%...
kalkinemedia.com
CME cobalt contract use soars above LME as big players join
LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in CME Group's cobalt futures has this year soared far above London Metal Exchange volumes, with sources citing major firms including top producer Glencore as users covering their exposure to the battery metal. Consumers, producers, commodity traders, brokers and banks are backing the CME's cash-settled contract...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Upcoming IPO launches on the ASX
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the upcoming week of December as information available on the ASX website on November 30. Watch out this video for more.
