AP News Summary at 4:00 p.m. EST
Biden says climate law has 'glitches' after Macron criticism. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging “glitches” in his clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but says “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. Biden made the comments during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden, who is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, said he and the French president spoke a “a good deal” about European concerns over his signature climate change law during an Oval Office meeting. Since arriving in Washington on Tuesday, Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.
Things to know today: Politics at the World Cup; China tries to shut down protests; and more morning headlines
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Things to know today: Tornadoes strike across the South; former Chinese president dies; and more
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov....
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
Jan. 6 committee member says all of panel's work to be released in coming weeks
A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority. "(Republicans have) been pretty clear they'd like...
Local union leader dismayed by calls for Congress to block rail strike
If Congress heeds President Joe Biden’s call for it to prevent a nationwide rail strike next week, it ought to also heed workers’ pleas for more workable sick time, a western Nebraska rail union leader said Tuesday. Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley blasted Biden’s Monday...
US beats Iran, advances to round of 16 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic gave his body for his country, scoring the goal that advanced the United States in the World Cup while crashing into the goalkeeper. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal lifted the U.S. over Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. The American star was replaced at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for an abdominal scan, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.
Ricketts to visit Japan for second time this month for trade mission
Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading back to Japan for the second time this month on a trade mission to promote Nebraska's agricultural products and encourage international investment. Ricketts and a state trade delegation will meet with Japanese officials to promote Nebraska beef, pork and ethanol, among other products, and encourage...
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the pledge Thursday during...
'Amazing experience': Former Nebraska soccer coach takes in sights, sounds of World Cup in Qatar
Micah Chaffee's graduation gift came three months late. In August, the former boys soccer coach at Lincoln Pius X High School earned his law degree from Creighton University. But the reward his wife Meghan had in store would have to wait. After all, the World Cup didn't start until November.
North Platte railroaders behind House bill on paid sick leave, union leader says
***There’s a strong North Platte and Lincoln County flavor to an emerging strategy on Capitol Hill to resolve the nation’s railroad labor dispute. Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne, president of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, said local rail union leaders Tuesday suggested and pushed a separate congressional bill to guarantee rail workers seven days’ paid sick leave.
