Biden says climate law has 'glitches' after Macron criticism. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging “glitches” in his clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but says “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. Biden made the comments during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden, who is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, said he and the French president spoke a “a good deal” about European concerns over his signature climate change law during an Oval Office meeting. Since arriving in Washington on Tuesday, Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO