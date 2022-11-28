Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Release 911 Call Made by Pilot After Plane Crashed Into Power Line Tower
Montgomery County Police have released the 9-1-1 call made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village on Sunday evening. Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C, and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued around 12:30am on Monday after spending seven hours in the tower, suspended more than 100ft. In a press briefing on Monday, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reported that both individuals had been transported to the hospital and their conditions had improved. One patient was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
mocoshow.com
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Frederick County Under Investigation
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. On November 29, at approximately 2:10 a.m., deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place after receiving a 911 call for an adult male attacking and stabbing his mother and father. Once on scene, deputies located the mother and father suffering from stab wounds and began providing medical aid. Additional sheriff’s deputies, officers with the Frederick City Police Department, and Maryland State Police Troopers responded to the area and located the suspect in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. Officers began speaking with the man and gave him commands to “drop the knife.” One officer deployed a less-lethal beanbag shotgun round at the suspect. The suspect then rapidly moved toward officers. At that point, multiple officers deployed their taser and three deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man. Officers rendered aid, and the man was later pronounced dead on scene. A knife was recovered near the suspect at the shooting scene. The mother and father were.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Asking for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing Bethesda Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old woman from Bethesda. Kimberly Alston was last seen on November 11, 2022, in Bethesda. She may be driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing Maryland license plate 6AX9598.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Garbage Truck Fire; Nicholson Lane Closed at Nebel Street
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a garbage truck fire on Thursday morning around 10:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the trash truck fire, plus large pile of trash dumped in parking lot, in the 5000blk of Nicholson Lane (between Nebel Street and Boiling Brook Parkway) in Rockville. Nicholson Lane is closed at Nebel Street as the result of the fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays.
Plane that departed from Westchester crashes into Maryland power lines, 2 rescued
The pilot and passenger of the single-engine Mooney M20J waited to be rescued for seven hours.
Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County
Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects. They've responded to numerous calls in multiple areas like Fallston and Bel Air.
Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower
BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle. Officials said the original...
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
Government Technology
Washington County, Md., Hit With Thanksgiving Day Cyber Attack
Washington County, Md., is wrestling with the effects of a cyber incident that struck on Thanksgiving and disrupted some government systems, it announced. Several services and websites remain unavailable. The county is actively investigating with the help of third-party partners. As a result of the incident, the government is currently...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed
Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
