BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE
BRIEF-Disney Proposal To Restructure, On Mckinsey's Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives - WSJ
* DISNEY PROPOSAL TO RESTRUCTURE, ON MCKINSEY'S ADVICE, TRIGGERED UPROAR FROM CREATIVE EXECUTIVES - WSJ
BRIEF-Swissmedic Validates Orchard Therapeutics' s Marketing Application For Libmeldy
* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SWISSMEDIC VALIDATION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LIBMELDY (ATIDARSAGENE AUTOTEMCEL) * ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE SWISSMEDIC'S ASSESSMENT REPORT IN FIRST HALF OF 2023
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
Canada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS has scrapped a plan to sell its 24.6% stake in Spanish fuel storage and transportation firm Exolum after bids from infrastructure and private equity investors failed to meet price expectations, two sources told Reuters. OMERS, which has $121 billion in net assets, hired...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
Kalkine: &P/ASX 200 up 1% | Domino’s to raise up to A$165Mn
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises said funds to will be used to fund the option exercise price for the acquisition of all the shares held by DPG in the German joint venture. ACCC is concerned the proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical by Cochlear would substantially lessen competition. Downer EDI’s COO Peter Tompkins comes to the role of Downer CEO with deep knowledge of the company’s culture, its strategy, markets and customers.
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
CME cobalt contract use soars above LME as big players join
LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in CME Group's cobalt futures has this year soared far above London Metal Exchange volumes, with sources citing major firms including top producer Glencore as users covering their exposure to the battery metal. Consumers, producers, commodity traders, brokers and banks are backing the CME's cash-settled contract...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
Kalkine: Upcoming IPO launches on the ASX
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the upcoming week of December as information available on the ASX website on November 30. Watch out this video for more.
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
