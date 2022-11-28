ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento area comics and collectible stores are being targeted for break-ins, owners say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Owners of toy and collectibles stores in the Sacramento area believe they’re being targeted for break-ins and vandalism in recent months. Following our report Friday about a break-in at Toy Fusion in Sacramento, KCRA 3 learned of four additional stores that had reported recent burglaries. The owners interviewed for this story said they believe there’s a larger problem at hand.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento housing market continues to draw people to the city

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The housing market is cooling off nationwide, but real estate experts say the market in Sacramento is still warm. In fact, new data lists Sacramento as the top metro area in the country that people are looking to move to. One couple FOX40 spoke to moved from Manhattan to Midtown Sacramento. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramento365.com

Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916

With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival returns, Saturday, December 3

Celebrate the holiday with families, friends, and neighbors at the 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. at District56 (9701 Big Horn Blvd.). This year’s event has been expanded to include a variety of activities for the entire family! Shop for special gifts...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Here are some Sacramento-area businesses with Cyber Monday deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some consider Monday to be the grand finale of the string of holiday shopping days that come after Thanksgiving: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, many big box stores such as Amazon, Target, and Kohl's are offering...
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?

Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

