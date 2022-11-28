Read full article on original website
Sacramento area comics and collectible stores are being targeted for break-ins, owners say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Owners of toy and collectibles stores in the Sacramento area believe they’re being targeted for break-ins and vandalism in recent months. Following our report Friday about a break-in at Toy Fusion in Sacramento, KCRA 3 learned of four additional stores that had reported recent burglaries. The owners interviewed for this story said they believe there’s a larger problem at hand.
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
Sacramento housing market continues to draw people to the city
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The housing market is cooling off nationwide, but real estate experts say the market in Sacramento is still warm. In fact, new data lists Sacramento as the top metro area in the country that people are looking to move to. One couple FOX40 spoke to moved from Manhattan to Midtown Sacramento. […]
Leaf sweep before the rain: Sacramento crews, residents clearing city streets ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is preparing for rain and hoping residents are too. The Department of Utilities inspects and cleans drains before incoming storms. Residents can also help to clear leaves from the street to prevent them from clogging up storm drains, which can lead to...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents
Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916
With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival returns, Saturday, December 3
Celebrate the holiday with families, friends, and neighbors at the 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. at District56 (9701 Big Horn Blvd.). This year’s event has been expanded to include a variety of activities for the entire family! Shop for special gifts...
Here are some Sacramento-area businesses with Cyber Monday deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some consider Monday to be the grand finale of the string of holiday shopping days that come after Thanksgiving: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, many big box stores such as Amazon, Target, and Kohl's are offering...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?
Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
