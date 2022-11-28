ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record

A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
Matt Rhule on the Jim Rome Show

Matt Rhule was a guest on Jim Rome's radio show Thursday. The Huskers' new head football coach touched on a number of topics, including what attracted him to the Nebraska job. The complete audio follows the two video segments below. Rhule's comments about the Mickey Joseph situation can be found at the 5:47 mark in the full audio. (Rhule said he was "shocked and surprised" by Joseph's arrest. "We were scheduled to meet yesterday, but then obviously things have changed since then," he said.)
KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
Alabama high school football: Veteran offensive line has St. James in first Super 7

St. James football's journey to the AHSAA Super 7 has been a multi-year process. In 2020, the Trojans went 7-4 with a group of freshmen and sophomores playing major roles. Last season, they went 10-2, won a region title and made the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. This season, they're 12-2, one of the most experienced teams in all of Alabama and set to take on Piedmont in the 3A state championship game 11 a.m. Thursday in Auburn.
