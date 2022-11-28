Read full article on original website
Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.
NOLA.com
Do the Saints have Patrick Mahomes to blame for him not being available in the 2017 draft?
By now it’s not a secret that the New Orleans Saints were enamored with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 draft, but a new detail has emerged that might help explain why he wasn’t there when the Saints turn came up that year. Speaking on the New Heights...
NOLA.com
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots a tight one? Josh Allen to run? Best Bets (Dec. 1)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NFL Analysis Network
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record
A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
Matt Rhule on the Jim Rome Show
Matt Rhule was a guest on Jim Rome's radio show Thursday. The Huskers' new head football coach touched on a number of topics, including what attracted him to the Nebraska job. The complete audio follows the two video segments below. Rhule's comments about the Mickey Joseph situation can be found at the 5:47 mark in the full audio. (Rhule said he was "shocked and surprised" by Joseph's arrest. "We were scheduled to meet yesterday, but then obviously things have changed since then," he said.)
NOLA.com
Our Views: They are already champions to us, but we want our three teams to win Saturday
This weekend, three Louisiana university football teams are heading to post-season games, planning to return to their respective campuses as conference champs. Each game starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and each will be televised nationally. The Louisiana State University Tigers meet the Georgia Bulldogs to determine who can claim the...
NOLA.com
KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
Alabama high school football: Veteran offensive line has St. James in first Super 7
St. James football's journey to the AHSAA Super 7 has been a multi-year process. In 2020, the Trojans went 7-4 with a group of freshmen and sophomores playing major roles. Last season, they went 10-2, won a region title and made the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. This season, they're 12-2, one of the most experienced teams in all of Alabama and set to take on Piedmont in the 3A state championship game 11 a.m. Thursday in Auburn.
