ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Rooting for the underdogs: USA, LSU, Saints all hoping to spring an upset this weekend

If you like rooting for the underdog, this is your weekend. • You know about LSU and its massive task, taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game from Atlanta on Saturday. Can the Tigers do it? The point spread says it's a long shot — Georgia -17½ at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bayou Bets. But there are a few reasons to believe the Bulldogs might be vulnerable.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson scores season-high 33 points as Pelicans scorch Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are a disruptive team. Entering Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, they ranked first in the NBA in deflections and were forcing their opponents into a whopping 17.3 turnovers per game, the second-most in the NBA. Minus Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, it would have been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Check out Chok's Choices for Thursday, Dec. 1

1. Solid Country Gold – Scratched out of a race last week for this. Easier foes here. 5. Crème de Bali – Have to give consideration because this one should have the early lead. Race 2. 1. Alexaplaybornontherun - Rail means the jockey should send to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy