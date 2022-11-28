Read full article on original website
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event
WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th. These...
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/30/22)
This weeks Dynamite was a mixed bag of good and not so good. Of course MJF’s first appearance since winning the title is a big deal. The third match in the best of seven also took place. While a big return happened to set up a nice direction. Jon...
Drew McIntyre Explains Why He No Longer Has Respect for Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has Drew McIntyre’s respect. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in singles action several times in recent years, most recently in September at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext about why he no longer respects The Tribal Chief.
Ric Flair Says He’d “Be a Lot Better” Than His “Last Match” if He Wrestled Again
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair offered his thoughts on Ricky Steamboat’s decision to come out of retirement. “When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good. Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things. I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.”
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
Kenny Omega Addresses Returning to NJPW to Face Will Ospreay
As PWMania.com previously reported, a surprise video package starring AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega aired a few weeks ago at the NJPW – Stardom Historic X-over show, announcing Omega’s return to NJPW on Wednesday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, will be his opponent.
Backstage News on Why Brian Kendrick Was Brought Back to WWE for Survivor Series
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in during Wrestling Observer Radio. “What happened was, Brian Kendrick...
Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Has Changed and Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos
WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, according to Rhea Ripley, and it’s exciting to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post about how she wasn’t always allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s appearance changed when her gear failed to arrive for Hell In a Cell, forcing her to appear in trunks. She was asked about her current appearance and whether she is satisfied with it.
