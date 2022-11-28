During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair offered his thoughts on Ricky Steamboat’s decision to come out of retirement. “When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good. Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things. I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.”

