ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

That’s why you draft a kicker? Cleveland Browns fans are already turning on Cade York

Have fans already turned on Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York?. For fans of the Cleveland Browns, Cade York has been a name many have talked about quite often over the last few months. Ever since Andrew Berry took the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the city has been abuzz with his talents. Conversations about his pre-game warm-ups have dominated Twitter (for some reason) and this mythos that was clearly unearned developed around him. He hit a game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers and the Browns’ official Twitter account tweeted; “That’s why you draft a kicker.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Deshaun Wastons’ first interview since returning to the Cleveland Browns was not good

Deshaun Watson doesn’t sound like he changed at all following his suspension. The Cleveland Browns are going to have a PR nightmare on their hands. Deshaun Watson is back with the team and he’s already going out of his way to make his teammates’ lives harder than they need to be. Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Watson had committed sexual assault, and recommended a suspension that the NFL and Watson’s legal team negotiated to 11 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy