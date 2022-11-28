ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

By The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.

Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out to 17-point halftime edge and grew its lead as high as 26 in the third quarter.

The Wizards cut it to 119-107 in the fourth, prompting Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla to reinsert his starting lineup. The Celtics went on a 22-6 run to help close out the game.

The NBA’s top-rated offense, Boston shot 55% from the field, 16 of 34 from the 3-point line and went 26 of 26 from the free throw line.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 21.

The Wizards were also short-handed, with forward Kyle Kuzma out with lower back pain.

They got back guard Monte Morris from a three-game absence because of a sore right ankle, but never found an offensive rhythm or got support from their bench, which was outscored by their Boston counterparts 46-36.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Held a 58-52 advantage in the paint. … Had one turnover in the first half and four for the game.

Celtics: Brown has scored 25 or more points in five straight games. … Seven players finished in double figures. Held a 38-29 rebounding advantage. … Eight players made a 3-pointer. … Former Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Minnesota on Monday.

Celtics: Host Charlotte on Monday.

