Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
Mysuncoast.com
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Charlotte County deputy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Taylor. Law enforcement departments came from far and wide. Some badges reading Polk County Sheriff’s Office, others reading Miami-Dade and everything...
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
Mysuncoast.com
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
NOKOMIS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - From the beaches to the canals and many waterways up and down the Suncoast, dead fish can be seen. High levels of red tide is to blame. “It’s devastating. Hopefully it won’t last long, it comes and goes,” said Dana Tyler, a Bradenton resident visiting Nokomis Beach.
Red tide persists into holiday season at Sarasota County beaches
Some beachgoers in Sarasota County are dealing with scratchy throats, trouble breathing and the odor of dead fish caused by red tide.
Invasive ‘monster lizard’ infesting Cape Coral backyard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An invasive lizard known as a Nile Monitor is taking over a backyard in Cape Coral. A six-foot-long Nile Monitor was spotted at a home off of Skyline Boulevard in Southwest Cape Coral. Just a little bit later, the same person found another one, this time a baby.
Have you seen Isabella? Police search for missing Bradenton 7-year-old
BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Isabella? Bradenton police say officers are actively searching for the missing 7-year-old. Isabella Gabrielle Houston was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday on 26th Street E near 13th Avenue E. Police said she was reported missing just before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Isabella is...
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers. The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and...
Florida woman who allegedly killed man found partly unconscious with note about funeral arrangements
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Sarasota, Florida, was found partially unconscious with a handwritten note about funeral arrangements, police say. According to a news release from the Sarasota Police Department, Eugenia Bright, 43, has been arrested and is facing second-degree murder...
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
wild941.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead
Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
Sarasota schools face 2nd superintendent scandal in 3 years
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools is in the midst of yet another disruption involving the superintendent in three years. Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced on Monday that he has agreed to step away from the school district. This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents packed a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board room Tuesday afternoon after the local Democratic Party raised an alarm over what they say is an attempt by conservatives to politicize local health care. Conservatives, on the other hand, say they want an investigation into charges...
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 1