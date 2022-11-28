ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Hundreds gather to honor fallen Charlotte County deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Taylor. Law enforcement departments came from far and wide. Some badges reading Polk County Sheriff’s Office, others reading Miami-Dade and everything...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers. The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota schools face 2nd superintendent scandal in 3 years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools is in the midst of yet another disruption involving the superintendent in three years. Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced on Monday that he has agreed to step away from the school district. This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents packed a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board room Tuesday afternoon after the local Democratic Party raised an alarm over what they say is an attempt by conservatives to politicize local health care. Conservatives, on the other hand, say they want an investigation into charges...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

