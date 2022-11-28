Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO