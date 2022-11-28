Read full article on original website
India on track for record $100 billion in remittances, says World Bank
CNN — The extensive Indian diaspora will help the South Asian country reach a special milestone this year. Asia's third largest economy is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, according to a World Bank report published Wednesday. This will be the first time a country will reach that milestone figure, it said.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
CNN — Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
Iranian security forces kill anti-government protester celebrating World Cup defeat, rights group says
CNN — A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran during public celebrations by anti-government protesters following the national football team's defeat against the United States on Tuesday. Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Mehran Samak was shot in the head...
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
CNN — Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain's prime minister last week and another to the US embassy. The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent...
Yellen to Colbert: 'I practiced and I practiced' signature for US currency
CNN — Sheets of dollar bills rolling off the presses at the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing will soon bear the signature of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. But as it turns out, there was a lot riding on that little John Hancock, Yellen said Wednesday night as a guest on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
CNN begins layoffs amid economic uncertainty, cost-cutting pressures from parent company
CNN — CNN on Wednesday informed employees that layoffs had commenced, a move that is expected to impact hundreds of staffers at the global news network and mark the deepest cuts to the organization in years. Chris Licht, who took over as chief executive of the network in May,...
Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person, officials say
CNN — An explosion occurred at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, injuring one person who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday. The injured person is being treated at hospital and police are investigating, the ministry said. This is a breaking story. More details soon... The-CNN-Wire™ &...
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
CNN — A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated. It's also further evidence of Russia's determination to root out what...
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
CNN — The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry...
Russia implements expanded 'foreign agents' law
MOSCOW — Russia on Thursday put into effect a new version of its foreign agents law that expands authorities' powers to consider anyone under “foreign influence” to be an agent of another country. Under previous versions of the law, officials had to show that an organization or...
Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson
KHERSON, UKRAINE — Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow's ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital's millions...
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s asylum agency said Wednesday that the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. The agency said that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Look, I screwed up'
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of a now-bankrupt crypto empire, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone." "Clearly I made a lot of mistakes," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York. "There are things I would do anything to do over again... I was shocked by what happened this month."
Consumers are keeping the economy afloat... for now
CNN — American shoppers just keep on spending, lending vital support to the economy. The question is: How long will it last?. What's happening: Americans appear to be indulging in a healthy dose of retail therapy despite stubbornly high inflation and the possibility of a recession ahead. Preliminary Black...
