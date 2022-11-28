ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Showdown over TVA electricity contracts set for Memphis this week

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQ06e_0jPOvSOE00

The showdown over the legal ties that bind the Tennessee Valley Authority to 150-plus local power companies is coming to a Memphis courtroom this week.

Attorneys for TVA and three environmental nonprofits will argue before U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker on Thursday about whether a lawsuit questioning the legality of TVA's 20-year, rolling electricity contracts should proceed to trial or be dismissed.

The court hearing is part of a two-year-old legal effort by attorneys from the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represents the three nonprofits, to challenge TVA's effort to secure its customer base — the 150-plus local power companies throughout its seven-state footprint — over the long-term.

The venue for the case — Memphis — is not an accident. Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is the largest local power company in TVA. It represents about 10% of TVA's electricity load and a corresponding amount of revenue. It is among a handful that has not signed the 20-year, rolling electricity contract.

For the past four years, MLGW considered leaving TVA. It asked private companies to bid on its electricity supply throughout 2021 and 2022. In September, then-CEO J.T. Young and a consultant, GDS, recommended MLGW sign the 20-year deal with TVA.

The MLGW board delayed a vote on the 20-year deal this month because one company that bid on its electricity protested the decision to award TVA the contract.

Any affirmative vote on the TVA contract by the MLGW board would also need to be voted up or down by the Memphis City Council. Several council members have signaled they would not approve the contract.

There are also the unknown wishes of incoming MLGW CEO Doug McGowen, who starts in mid-December. McGowen, who is the city of Memphis chief operating officer, leaves his current post on Dec. 2. He has not yet weighed in on what he thinks the utility should do about its power supply.

The outcome of the case could render the 20-year contract moot or it could leave Memphis with the same choice it has now — sign a long-term deal with TVA or maintain its flexibility. The decision, the environmental groups suing TVA argue, has real consequences for the environment.

Environmental groups cite climate danger, TVA argues future harm can't be proven

The three nonprofits — Memphis-based Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices — have sought to prove TVA's 20-year contracts violate two different sets of federal laws.

The Southern Environmental Law Center has argued the contracts violate the Tennessee Valley Authority Act of 1933, the law that governs TVA, and the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires environmental review of federal agency policy decisions.

They argue the contracts fund a utility that is reluctant to combat climate change and is putting continued strain on the natural resources throughout its footprint, including drinking water supplies in Memphis.

"TVA’s operations in Shelby County do not exclusively serve MLGW, so increased load elsewhere in the Valley prolongs or increases [the] operation of TVA facilities within Shelby County, including the Allen gasplant. TVA’s operations deplete and threaten to contaminate the Memphis Sand Aquifer that Protect Our Aquifer supporters rely on, and the Contracts heighten that imminent threat to Protect Our Aquifer supporters’ drinking water...," the plaintiffs said in a filing this month.

TVA has argued the plaintiffs don't have standing to sue and haven't demonstrated harm. In filings last week, the federal power provider's attorneys argued a recent 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that struck down a challenge to a Tennessee law forbidding mask mandates is a precedent that should nip the nonprofits' case in the bud.

"Their threatened injuries are not concrete because they are speculative and the risk of harm is attenuated because the amendment of TVA’s wholesale power contract with local power companies (“LPCs”) through the long-term agreement (“LTA”) is directed at LPCs—not at Plaintiffs or their members," TVA attorneys said in a filing Nov. 22.

Parker, the federal judge presiding over the case, will be tasked with determining whether the plaintiffs are being harmed or if TVA is right in its application of the law.

Whatever the outcome the plaintiffs, in their various filings, have asked questions about Memphis, and the Tennessee Valley's, environmental future. The filings also highlight the ongoing conversation about Memphis and Shelby County's electricity supply is among the area's best chances to directly combat climate change.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Shelby County clerk office still not open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a full month since we were supposed to have a new Shelby County Clerk’s office open and tonight there are no signs that will happen soon. Customers were stressed and frustrated waiting in the long lines to renew their license plates among other things at the Shelby County Clerk’s office at Poplar Plaza.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State leaders to address 3G school controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district. This means MSCS...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

School closures and cancellations due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system. It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats. Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy