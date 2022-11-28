Double-doubles and scoring standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week

Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Jaidynn Askins, South Side: Askins averaged a double-double in wins over Gibson County at 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Haylen Ayers, USJ: Ayers led the Lady Bruins with 21 points in a 48-44 win over Houston County.

Savannah Davis, McKenzie: Davis led the Lady Rebels with 26 points in an 82-56 win over Huntingdon.

Micah Hart, Gibson County: Hart scored 22 points in a win over Greenfield, 26 points in a loss to South Side and 33 in a win over Collierville.

Lilly Kee, Huntingdon: Kee had 26 points and nine rebounds in a loss to McKenzie and also had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the Fillies win over Dresden.

Olivia Lee, TCA: Lee had 27 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Union City, 27 points in a win over Covington and 14 points in a loss to South Side.

Annabelle Lockridge, Chester County: Lockridge scored 12 points in a loss to South Gibson and 22 points in a 43-42 win over Jackson Christian.

Makayla Skinner, Peabody: Skinner scored 22 points and made three 3-pointers in a 53-47 loss to Dresden.

Janzen Winberry, West Carroll: Winberry made six 3-pointers and 18 points in a 65-23 win over North Side.

Rebecca Wood, Bradford: Wood scored 25 points and made four 3-pointers in a 46-39 loss to Milan.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear, click here.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.